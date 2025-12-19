ETV Bharat / bharat

Niqab Row: Lady Doctor's Family Clarifies She Will Join Duty On Saturday

Video grab of CM Nitish Kumar asking Dr Nusrat Parveen about her niqab and then trying to pull it down ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar landed in a controversy by trying to pull down the niqab of Dr Nusrat Parveen while handing her the appointment letter for government service, her family on Friday clarified she would join duty on Saturday.

Dr Parveen's family also denied any resentment towards the Chief Minister over the incident which led to resentment among various quarters across the country. Dr Mahfazur Rahman, Principal of Government Tibbi College, stated that Dr Parveen has made it clear that she will join duty on Saturday morning.

"Dr Nusrat Parveen received her Unani education from the Government Tibbi College in Patna and is to join the same college as an Ayush doctor. Dr Nusrat has expressed her desire to avoid large media gatherings when joining duty. She says she wants to resume her duties peacefully," he said.

A classmate and close friend of Dr Parveen also confirmed that she will join duty on Saturday. Nitish landed in trouble during a function to distribute appointment letters to 1,283 Ayush doctors. While handing over the appointment letter to Dr Parveen, the Chief Minister tried to pull down her niqab.