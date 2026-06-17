ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nitish Kumar Has Orchestrated It': RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav On Z+ Security Withdrawal

Patna: Former union Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has accused his long time rival and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be behind the withdrawal of the Z+ security cover of wife Rabri Devi.

Yadav while speaking to the media on his return from Singapore said, "Yes, it [the security] has been withdrawn. Nitish Kumar has orchestrated all of this."

Earlier also, while returning from Singapore, Yadav had commented at Delhi Airport regarding the security reduction and the notice to vacate the bungalow occupied by Devi at 1- Circular road Patna, stating that everyone had "gone mad" accusing the Bihar government of acting out of hatred. He remarked that such people did not affect him and that the government could do whatever it pleased.

Following a recent meeting of the State Security Committee, an order was issued to remove the Z+ security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, replacing it with a "special arrangement." The Z+ category security previously provided to both leaders included a substantial number of bodyguards, house guards, and escort personnel. This move has sparked deep resentment within the RJD.