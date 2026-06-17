'Nitish Kumar Has Orchestrated It': RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav On Z+ Security Withdrawal
Yadav on his return from Singapore blamed his long time political rival for the security withdrawal to him and wife Rabri Devi.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Patna: Former union Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has accused his long time rival and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be behind the withdrawal of the Z+ security cover of wife Rabri Devi.
Yadav while speaking to the media on his return from Singapore said, "Yes, it [the security] has been withdrawn. Nitish Kumar has orchestrated all of this."
Earlier also, while returning from Singapore, Yadav had commented at Delhi Airport regarding the security reduction and the notice to vacate the bungalow occupied by Devi at 1- Circular road Patna, stating that everyone had "gone mad" accusing the Bihar government of acting out of hatred. He remarked that such people did not affect him and that the government could do whatever it pleased.
Following a recent meeting of the State Security Committee, an order was issued to remove the Z+ security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, replacing it with a "special arrangement." The Z+ category security previously provided to both leaders included a substantial number of bodyguards, house guards, and escort personnel. This move has sparked deep resentment within the RJD.
Lalu Prasad's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi has requested a one-month extension from the government to vacate the 10 Circular Road residence in Patna.
Reports indicate that the entire family, including Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, is upset over the withdrawal of Z+ security. Consequently, on June 6—the very next day after the security was downgraded—Rabri Devi dismissed all security personnel from her residence. The action triggered a fresh round of political statements. She sent back not only her own security detail but also the police personnel assigned to Lalu Yadav's security.
The couple's daughter, Rohini Acharya while reacting to the security withdrawal stated, "The entire country and all of Bihar are witnessing how Bihar's first female CM and her family are being harassed. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to this vindictive action."
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