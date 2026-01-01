ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar Eyes West Bengal Elections To Elevate JDU As A National Party: Wants BJP To Join Hands As NDA

Nitish Kumar's aim is to get the JD(U) recognised as a 'national party', and the Bengal elections could prove crucial in achieving this goal. Besides, the West Bengal state president of the JDU, Amitabh Dutta, said, "If an alliance is formed between the two parties, the BJP will benefit. The JD(U')s central committee will make the final decision on this matter. JD (U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha is currently out of town. Discussions will proceed after his return."

In 2021, the JDU tried very hard to form an alliance with the BJP until the last moment, but the talks failed, forcing them to contest alone. Initially, they announced they would contest 70 seats, but ultimately fielded candidates in only 45. The results were disastrous; they failed to win a single seat. Now, once again, the JD(U) is attempting to forge an alliance with the BJP for the West Bengal assembly elections, scheduled for April-May 2026.

Patna: After the Bihar assembly elections, the entire country's attention is now focused on the West Bengal assembly elections, which will be held in 2026. While the main contest is expected to be between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is ready to enter the fray in Bengal.

Amitabh Dutta said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously holding meetings in West Bengal. "If the BJP wants to contest the elections under the NDA banner in West Bengal as well, it would be better for both parties. We will announce our policy once the alliance is finalised," Dutta said.

He said that the NDA does not exist in any other state except Bihar, but it can be formed in West Bengal. "We will welcome other parties if they want to join," Dutta said.

The JD(U)'s performance in the last assembly elections was extremely poor in 2021. They fielded candidates in 45 seats but failed to win a single one. All candidates lost their deposits. No candidate managed to secure even 2000 votes. The highest number of votes received was 1609, while one candidate.

In response to this question, Amitabh Dutta said, "The party will follow whatever the central leadership decides. Last time, there was no alliance, so we contested the elections separately. This time, if there is an agreement with the NDA, we will contest the elections with the NDA. As far as the number of seats is concerned, it will be decided only after the central committee's guidelines. However, we are preparing well."

He added, "We don't have any political space. The election in West Bengal is not being fought on any ideology. It's all about Hindu-Muslim politics. As far as election preparations are concerned, our ground situation is good in the Murshidabad, Howrah, Asansol, and Purulia belts. If we contest the elections in alliance with the BJP, the results could be better."

File photo of Nitish Kumar (right) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) (ETV Bharat)

"Murshidabad has a large Muslim population, so the BJP won't get much there. They might get one or two seats. If we join them, they can benefit. We will also benefit if we can field Muslim candidates, but this is not possible for the BJP. In Purulia, we have followers because it is a Kurmi-dominated area. The BJP's position is good there, but their position is not good in other tribal areas. We can do well there if we fight together," said Dutta.