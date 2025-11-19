Nitish 10.0: Swearing-In Tommorrow; Stakes Claim To Form Govt After NDA Elects Him As Legislature Leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, top leaders of the NDA and other dignitaries will be present at the swearing-in.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Patna: Bihar became all set for a new government with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being unanimously elected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader at a meeting here on Wednesday. He followed it up by tendering his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and staking a claim to form the new government. He also submitted the list of all 202 NDA MLAs to the Governor.
Senior NDA leaders Union minister Chirag Paswan, outgoing deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, outgoing Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha and others accompanied him to the Raj Bhavan.
Khan accepted Nitish’s resignation and invited him to form the new government. He also asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister till then. The 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly was also dissolved (on Wednesday) as per the recommendations of the state cabinet submitted to the governor.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital at 11:30 am on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, top leaders of the NDA and other dignitaries will be present at the swearing-in.
The NDA legislature party meeting was held at the central hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The newly-elected MLAs of the NDA constituents in Bihar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) – were present at it.
Union minister and BJP in-charge for Bihar election Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP central observer for NDA legislature party meeting Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister and LJP(R) chief Chirag Paswan, Union minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajya Sabha member and RLM president Upendra Kushwaha, and several other senior leaders of the allied parties were also present at the meeting.
BJP leader Samrat Choudhary proposed Nitish’s name as the NDA legislature party leader, while leaders from other parties seconded it. It was unanimously accepted by all the legislators present at the meeting. The allies garlanded Nitish after he was elected the NDA legislature party leader and praised his, as well as, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works for the welfare of the people and ensuring a historic win in the recently concluded Assembly polls.
“Nitish Kumar ji has been unanimously elected the NDA legislature party leader. The massive mandate to the alliance by the people of Bihar indicate that they have put their stamp of approval on the thoughts of Prime Minister Modi, experience of Chief Minister Nitish, and our policy of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’,” Chirag said.
“It is now our duty to uphold the trust that the people have imposed in us. We will start fulfilling all our promises made in the NDA manifesto after the formation of the new government tomorrow (Thursday). We will make efforts to fulfil our promises as soon as possible,” Chirag added.
Also Read
Bihar Govt Formation: Samrat, Vijay To Return As Nitish's Deputies; NDA To Seal State Cabinet Berths Today