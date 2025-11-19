ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish 10.0: Swearing-In Tommorrow; Stakes Claim To Form Govt After NDA Elects Him As Legislature Leader

Patna: Bihar became all set for a new government with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being unanimously elected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader at a meeting here on Wednesday. He followed it up by tendering his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and staking a claim to form the new government. He also submitted the list of all 202 NDA MLAs to the Governor.

Senior NDA leaders Union minister Chirag Paswan, outgoing deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, outgoing Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha and others accompanied him to the Raj Bhavan.

Khan accepted Nitish’s resignation and invited him to form the new government. He also asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister till then. The 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly was also dissolved (on Wednesday) as per the recommendations of the state cabinet submitted to the governor.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital at 11:30 am on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, top leaders of the NDA and other dignitaries will be present at the swearing-in.

The NDA legislature party meeting was held at the central hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The newly-elected MLAs of the NDA constituents in Bihar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) – were present at it.