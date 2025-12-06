ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar Becomes JD(U) Member Once Again; Launches Party's Membership Drive

Patna: Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the statewide membership drive of the party on Saturday by becoming its member once again. The campaign will continue till next year, and the aim is to have one crore members in 2025-26. The tenure of a JDU member is typically three years and has to be renewed once it is over.

JDU working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha completed the formalities of renewing the membership of Nitish and handed him the receipt in the presence of several top leaders of the party, including Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, state cabinet ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sharwan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, and Leshi Singh.

Nitish returned the favour by renewing the membership of Jha. A large number of party legislators, office-bearers and workers were also present at the function, which was held at the JD(U) state headquarters in Patna. Nitish also handed over the membership receipt to Bihar unit party president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on the occasion.

"It is a matter of pride and honour that the famous international organisation of London - World Book of Records – has recognised our leader Nitish Kumar ji taking oath as a chief minister for the 10th time as a rare achievement. He is the first such Indian to achieve such a milestone, and the book recorded it on December 4, 2025. We all congratulate him," Jha said.