Nitish Kumar Becomes JD(U) Member Once Again; Launches Party's Membership Drive
Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha completed the formalities of renewing the membership of Nitish Kumar in the presence of senior leaders.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Patna: Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the statewide membership drive of the party on Saturday by becoming its member once again. The campaign will continue till next year, and the aim is to have one crore members in 2025-26. The tenure of a JDU member is typically three years and has to be renewed once it is over.
JDU working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha completed the formalities of renewing the membership of Nitish and handed him the receipt in the presence of several top leaders of the party, including Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, state cabinet ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sharwan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, and Leshi Singh.
Nitish returned the favour by renewing the membership of Jha. A large number of party legislators, office-bearers and workers were also present at the function, which was held at the JD(U) state headquarters in Patna. Nitish also handed over the membership receipt to Bihar unit party president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on the occasion.
"It is a matter of pride and honour that the famous international organisation of London - World Book of Records – has recognised our leader Nitish Kumar ji taking oath as a chief minister for the 10th time as a rare achievement. He is the first such Indian to achieve such a milestone, and the book recorded it on December 4, 2025. We all congratulate him," Jha said.
The JD(U) leaders garlanded Nitish to express their happiness over his name being mentioned in the World Book of Records. The Chief Minister interacted and greeted all the leaders and workers present at the meeting before leaving the party headquarters. He was supposed to address a press conference on the occasion, but gave it a miss.
Nitish has not addressed any press conference since June 2023, when he convened the first meeting of the non-NDA (National Democratic Alliance) parties. He was heading the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar at that time. It led to the formation of what is now known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
Of late, there have been speculations about the health of the Chief Minister, though there has been no official communique on the issue by his office or senior cabinet colleagues on the issue.
Earlier in the day, the JD(U) organised a grand function at the state party headquarters to commemorate and celebrate the massive victory of the NDA in the Assembly election held last year. Jha and Kushwaha honoured party officials and workers, who had come from all 38 districts of Bihar.
Also Read
Nitish Creates Three New Govt Departments For Job Impetus In Bihar