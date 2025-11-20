ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar Among Top 10 Longest-Serving Chief Ministers

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar greets the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Thursday ( PTI )

Patna: No chief minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday.

At 74, Kumar also achieved another milestone of extending his 19-year stint as CM and breaking into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government.

Kumar assumed office as chief minister in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, besides several top NDA leaders.

Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Kumar entered politics during the JP Movement. He joined the Janata Party and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly elections in 1977. His first electoral victory was in 1985.