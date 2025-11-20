ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar: A Resilient Politician Who Keeps Rising Like A Phoenix

Patna: In a political career spanning 50 years, Nitish Kumar has displayed an uncanny knack for rising like a Phoenix every time sceptics and detractors have sought to write him off.

The most atypical of politicians owing their rise to post-Mandal politics, Nitish Kumar stood out for his ability to address the governance deficit, unlike a majority of the breed reared in the socialist stable, but was often accused of pursuing politics of opportunism.

Call it political opportunism or sagacity, his moves, in effect, have not allowed the BJP to appoint its own chief minister to date, despite enjoying a near hegemonic status nationally and the best performance in recently held assembly polls where the saffron party bagged 89 seats, followed by the JD(U) with 85.

Kumar is among the 10 longest-serving CMs in the country. He has been in power for 19 years.

Nitish Kumar: A Resilient Politician Who Keeps Rising Like A Phoenix (File/ANI)

His frequent switching sides in his political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', whereas he is also called 'Sushashan Babu' for good governance.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, his JD(U) outperformed the BJP in terms of strike rate, winning as many seats despite contesting one less than the saffron party, which now depends on the state ally for survival in power at the Centre, having fallen short of a majority.

An engineer by training who had taken an active part in the JP movement, Kumar spurned a job offer from the state electricity department and decided to take the political gamble, an oddity among educated youth in Bihar for whom the lure of "sarkaari naukri" remains undiminished.

Unlike Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan, his co-travellers during the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan, electoral success eluded Kumar for long.

He got the first taste of victory, after three successive defeats, in the 1985 assembly polls when he won from Harnaut as a candidate of the Lok Dal.

Four years later, he entered the Lok Sabha from Barh even as fellow MP from Saran Lalu Prasad shifted to Bihar, taking over as the CM and scripting a spectacular success story.

The next decade and a half saw Prasad's rise as one of the most powerful but controversial figures of his time, who ruled the state by proxy, getting his demure homemaker wife Rabri Devi elected as his successor, when a charge sheet in the fodder scam caused him to step down as the CM.

Nitish Kumar: A Resilient Politician Who Keeps Rising Like A Phoenix (File/ANI)

During the same period, Kumar burnt his bridges with Prasad, floated the Samata Party, and built his own political edifice brick by brick.