ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Files Nomination Papers For JD(U) President's Post

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the post of Janata Dal (United) president for another three-year term (2025-28) on Thursday.

He has been holding the position since December, 2023. JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar minister Sharwan Kumar, MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh ‘Gandhi’ and several other leaders handed over Nitish’s nomination papers to the party’s returning officer for organisational elections Aneel Prasad Hegde in New Delhi.

“The nomination papers were filed before Hegde at the party’s central office located at 7, Jantar Mantar Road in New Delhi at 4pm,” JD(U) national secretary and headquarters in-charge Mohammad Nisar said. Nitish is expected to be elected unopposed as Thursday is the last day for the filing of nomination papers and nobody else is going to take a shot at the post. The announcement, which will be a mere formality, will be done on March 27. It will be his fourth stint as the party’s national president.