Big Budget, Brother: With Fewer Ministries, JD(U) Controls Far More Allocations Than BJP In Bihar

The consolidated budget of the 18 major departments in JD(U)'s kitty is Rs 137,751 crore in 2025. These include Education at Rs 60,954 crore, Rural Development at Rs 16,193 crore, Energy at Rs 13,483 crore, Rural Works at Rs 11,101 crore, Social Welfare at Rs 8,774 crore, Water Resources at Rs 7,451 crore, Building Construction at Rs 6,894 crore, Finance at Rs 3,646 crore, Planning and Development at Rs 2,602 crore, Food Supply at Rs 1,317 crore, General Administration at Rs 1,254 crore, Science and Technology at Rs 1,159 crore, Minority Welfare at Rs 870 crore, Cabinet Secretariat at Rs 548 crore, Transport at Rs 530 crore, Information and Public Relations at Rs 283 crore, Commercial Tax at Rs 278 crore and Vigilance at Rs 49 crore.

That apart, the JD(U) holds the departments of Education, Finance, Commercial Tax, Energy, Rural Development, Rural Works, Building Construction, Social Welfare, Food Supply, Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Transport, Planning and Development, Science and Technology, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Information and Public Relations, and Prohibition. Most of these departments have large budgets.

In addition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) has eight other ministers in the Cabinet already, with 5-6 more ministers to be appointed in the future. The CM himself holds the General Administration, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, and Election portfolios.

This is a decision that suggests the BJP is dominating the JD(U) within Bihar's NDA this time. But that may not be the case. Although the BJP appears to be the Big Brother in terms of more seats and more ministers in the Cabinet, a glance at the portfolios with the JD(U) shows Bihar's regional powerhouse holds all the departments with large budgets.

Patna: So a new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been formed in Bihar, and the portfolios of all ministers have been allocated. Nothing new there? Not quite. For the first time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has relinquished the Home Ministry, to the BJP.

In comparison, few of the 18 departments with the BJP have large budgets, bringing up the consolidated budget under its command in 2025 to Rs 79,407 crore. These include the Health department's budget of Rs 20,035 crore, Home with Rs 17,831 crore, Urban Development and Housing with Rs 11,983 crore, Road Construction with Rs 6,806 crore, Disaster Management with Rs 4,967 crore, Agriculture with Rs 3,528 crore, Revenue and Land Reforms with Rs 1,966 crore, SC-ST Welfare with Rs 1,956 crore, Backward and Extremely Backward Welfare with Rs 1,787 crore, Animal and Fisheries Department with Rs 1,781 crore, Law with Rs 1,682 crore, Labour Resources with Rs 1,231 crore, Cooperatives with Rs 1,231 crore, Tourism with Rs 1,103 crore, Environment, Forest and Climate Change with Rs 906 crore, Sports with Rs 248 crore, IT with Rs 289 crore, and Mines and Geology with Rs 77 crore. The BJP also holds the departments of Industries and Art, Culture and Youth, but neither has a big budget.

Once Again, Nitish Holds Upper Hand: Expert

Economist and former Principal of Patna College, N K Chaudhary, says that for the past 20 years, Nitish Kumar has been keeping key government departments — ones that are important, as well as with large budgets — with himself and his party. The BJP has repeatedly demanded these important and big-budget portfolios, but to no avail. Although the BJP has successfully secured the key Home department for the first time, it has had to give the Finance department to the JD(U) in return.

"Nitish Kumar has always kept important departments with his party. The department with the largest budgets — Education — is with JD(U). In fact, the consolidated budget of the top three departments with the JD(U) this time — Education, Rural Development, and Energy — would be equal to the budget of all the departments with the BJP," he said.

Chaudhary added that even when Nitish was reduced to 43 seats, he kept important departments with himself and did not give any of the departments with large budgets to the BJP. As a result, although the BJP has more ministries this time, Nitish continues to hold an edge over the BJP in terms of budgetary allocations.

Currently, there are 27 ministers in the new Bihar Cabinet. Besides CM Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) has eight ministers, the BJP has 14 — including two Deputy CMs, while the LJP (Ram Vilas) has two ministers, and HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha one minister each. It reflects the contributions of the individual parties to the NDA's landslide victory, in which it won 202 seats, with the BJP coming up with 89, the JD(U) with 85, the LJP with 19, the HAM party with 5, and the RLM with 4. Among the opposition, while the Mahagathbandhan was reduced to 35 seats, the AIMIM won 5 and the BSP 1 seat.