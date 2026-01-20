ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As New President Of BJP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party formally announced Nitin Nabin as its new national president on Tuesday, marking a significant moment for the ruling party’s organisational leadership. K Laxman, Returning Officer for the BJP organisational elections, handed over the certificate of election to Nitin Nabin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his appointment. Outgoing BJP national chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and National Returning Officer for BJP's 'Sangathan Parv' K. Laxman were present at the stage.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post of National President after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party's 12th national chief.

In an official announcement issued late on Monday, National Returning Officer K. Laxman said that only one name, that of Nitin Nabin, remained in the fray following the completion of the nomination process and the withdrawal window.

The Returning Officer confirmed that 37 sets of nomination papers had been received in support of Nabin between 2 and 4 p.m., all of which were found valid after scrutiny. No withdrawals were recorded, and no other candidates filed nominations.