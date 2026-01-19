ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP National President Election: Senior Leaders Submit Nomination Papers Of Nitin Nabin At Party Headquarters

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Nitin Gadkari, L. Murugan and others at BJP headquarters for the election of the party's new National President, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's top leaders submitted nomination papers of Nitin Nabin, the party's 45-year-old working president, for the National President post on Monday at party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP President Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a set of Nabin's nomination papers to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.

Later, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders submitted another set of nomination papers in support of Nabin, who was appointed as the working president last month.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nayab Singh Saini and Pramod Sawant were also present on the occasion.

Leaders from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and other states also submitted nomination papers in support of Nabin.

Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature.

The BJP national president is elected by an electoral college comprising representatives from the party's national council and state councils, with the process overseen by its national returning officer.