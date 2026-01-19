BJP National President Election: Senior Leaders Submit Nomination Papers Of Nitin Nabin At Party Headquarters
The BJP is scheduled to elect its new president on Tuesday. If only one valid nomination is filed, the candidate will be declared elected unopposed.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's top leaders submitted nomination papers of Nitin Nabin, the party's 45-year-old working president, for the National President post on Monday at party headquarters in New Delhi.
BJP President Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a set of Nabin's nomination papers to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.
Later, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders submitted another set of nomination papers in support of Nabin, who was appointed as the working president last month.
Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nayab Singh Saini and Pramod Sawant were also present on the occasion.
Leaders from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and other states also submitted nomination papers in support of Nabin.
Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature.
The BJP national president is elected by an electoral college comprising representatives from the party's national council and state councils, with the process overseen by its national returning officer.
According to the BJP's constitution, any 20 members of the electoral college of a state can jointly propose the name of a person -- who has been an active member for four terms and has 15 years of membership -- for the post of the national president.
However, such a joint proposal should come from not less than five states where elections have been completed for the national council, it stipulates.
Senior BJP leaders from Bihar and the party’s national leadership expressed enthusiasm and pride, calling Nitin Nabin’s nomination a reflection of the party's "strong organisational structure" and its "commitment to nurturing leadership from the grassroots".
Speaking to reporters, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav said, "Nitin Nabin will become the national president; his tenure will be written in letters of gold in our history. Under his leadership, the BJP's organisation will be strengthened across the entire country." Yadav added that the party's cadre is optimistic about a new phase of growth under leadership emerging from Bihar for the first time since the BJP's formation.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "It is a moment of joy for Bihar and a historic day for the BJP. Today, the youngest national president, Nitin Nabin, will file his nomination. This is a proud moment not only for Bihar but also for the entire party."
According to the official notification issued by the national returning officer and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, nominations opened on January 19, with scrutiny and withdrawals slated for the same day. If only one valid nomination is filed, the candidate will be declared elected unopposed.
