Nitin Nabin Picks New Team As BJP Announces Major Rejig; Ram Madhav, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles; Amit Malviya Removed
Smriti Irani and Satish Poonia have been appointed as National General Secretaries while Ram Madhav has been appointed as vice president, reports Anamika Ratna.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a major rejig in the party's organisational structure on Monday appointing, apart from others, Ram Madhav as National Vice President and Smriti Irani as National General Secretary.
Amit Malviya was dropped as party's Social Media in-charge. He has been replaced by Chhattisgarh BJP leader Deepak Mhaskey. Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia are the BJP general secretaries in the new team headed by Nitin Nabin.
Earlier today, sources had told ETV Bharat that Nabin, who took over as the BJP's 16th national president in January 2026, was set to announce the rejig later in the afternoon.
According to the new list released by BJP, B L Santosh will continue as the General Secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed as National Joint General Secretaries. Piyush Goyal will be the Treasurer.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has been retained as one of the national vice-presidents. Overall the party has appointed 13 vice presidents.
They are: Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varashaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor, and Madhuchandra Kar,
The overhaul aims to bring in next-generation leaders, increase women’s representation, and build strategy for upcoming elections.
Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2026
Leaders Included and Promoted
Smriti Irani: Has made a massive political comeback to the top party leadership. She has been appointed as the National General Secretary.
Ram Madhav: Appointed as one of the National Vice Presidents.
Vasundhara Raje: Retained and included prominently in the core leadership team list.
Deepak Mhaskey: Brought in from Chhattisgarh as the new IT Cell Chief.
Sanjay Bhatia & Harish Dwivedi: Inducted into the new organizational layout as part of the party's fresh faces initiative.
Vinod Tawde & Sunil Bansal: Successfully retained their powerful roles as National General Secretaries.
Anil Baluni: Reappointed and continues to lead as the party’s Media-in-Charge.
Congratulations to all the newly appointed office bearers of the BJP. Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 17, 2026
I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak…
Amit Malviya Removed As Social Media Head
The most high-profile exit from the central structure. He was dropped as the party's social media in-charge. Deepak Mhaskey has replaced him as the BJP's social media head. Mhaskey, a prominent party leader from Chhattisgarh, served as a state spokesperson for the BJP and has long overseen regional social media strategies.
Reacting to the new appointments, Malviya thanked BJP's Social Media support base and wishes his successor Deepak Mhaskey 'newer digital communication milestones.
PM Narendra Modi Reacts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and said he was confident that they will "give their best in strengthening our party and focussing on public service".
"Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them," he said in a post on X.
BJP's Structure
At the top of the BJP sits a marg darshak mandal of four including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior figures L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These four form the guiding core and represent the experience and decades of serving the party.
Following the marg darshak team is a 12-member parliamentary board, which also chaired by Modi. The board mixes senior ministers and organisational heavyweights including Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, OBC cell chief K. Laxman, Punjab’s Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Haryana’s Sudha Yadav, Madhya Pradesh leader Satyanarayan Jatiya, and B.L. Santosh, who doubles as general secretary (organisation).
Next in the order is the central election committee, again under Modi’s chairmanship. It includes the 12 parliamentary-board members plus Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Bhupender Yadav and Vanathi Srinivasan, head of the BJP Mahila Morcha.
The party also lists 11 vice-presidents; among them Vasundhara Raje and MP Baijayant Panda. Then are the party’s eight general secretaries as mentioned above.
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