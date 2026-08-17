ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitin Nabin Picks New Team As BJP Announces Major Rejig; Ram Madhav, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles; Amit Malviya Removed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh during NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in New Delhi on Aug 11, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a major rejig in the party's organisational structure on Monday appointing, apart from others, Ram Madhav as National Vice President and Smriti Irani as National General Secretary.

Amit Malviya was dropped as party's Social Media in-charge. He has been replaced by Chhattisgarh BJP leader Deepak Mhaskey. Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia are the BJP general secretaries in the new team headed by Nitin Nabin.

Earlier today, sources had told ETV Bharat that Nabin, who took over as the BJP's 16th national president in January 2026, was set to announce the rejig later in the afternoon.

According to the new list released by BJP, B L Santosh will continue as the General Secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed as National Joint General Secretaries. Piyush Goyal will be the Treasurer.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has been retained as one of the national vice-presidents. Overall the party has appointed 13 vice presidents.

They are: Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varashaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor, and Madhuchandra Kar,

The overhaul aims to bring in next-generation leaders, increase women’s representation, and build strategy for upcoming elections.

Leaders Included and Promoted

Smriti Irani: Has made a massive political comeback to the top party leadership. She has been appointed as the National General Secretary.

Ram Madhav: Appointed as one of the National Vice Presidents.

Vasundhara Raje: Retained and included prominently in the core leadership team list.