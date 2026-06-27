ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitin Nabin Hosts Mission Heads From 23 EU Countries In Special 'Know BJP' Session

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin interacted with Mission Heads of 23 European Union member countries, along with the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to India, at the BJP National Headquarters, New Delhi, under the 'KNOW BJP' initiative on Friday.

As per the statement by the BJP, in his opening remarks, the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to India appreciated the 'KNOW BJP' initiative and said that such interactions help deepen understanding of India's democratic and political processes.

He also expressed happiness over the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, noting it as an important development in the India-EU partnership.

During the interaction, Nitin Nabin spoke about the BJP's historical journey, ideology, organisational structure and growth as the world's largest political party. He highlighted the party's deep grassroots connect, disciplined organisational framework and commitment to public service.