Analysis | What Lies Ahead For Nitin Nabin And BJP

Patna: Soon after Nitin Nabin, 45, was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 75, declared, "I am a party worker, and he (Nitin) is my boss", it underlined the shift in the party.

Modi pointed out that Nitin hailed from the generation that has seen socio-economic-technological changes in India, and has used radio to AI (Artificial Intelligence) for information – a trait that would prove of much importance for the party and its workers.

The change is not only administrative, but also generational, highlighting that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have understood the need for grooming and relying on the younger leaders for the future – especially at a time when the majority of the central leaders are in their sixties and seventies.

"India is a young country with a young population. Nitin's appointment is very important to cater to the youth. It is a conscious decision to provide young leadership that can march ahead smoothly in this digital age. Previous national presidents Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah were also appointed at a young age, but he (Nitin Nabin) is the youngest one till now," former BJP national vice-president Kiran Ghai told ETV Bharat.

Incidentally, India has the largest youth population in the world. Around 65 per cent of the 145 crore (1.45 billion) people in the country are below the age of 35, making it imperative to bring forth youth-oriented policies.

The turn of events brought Nitin to politics. His father and former BJP MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha passed away in 2005. He quit the undergraduate engineering degree course, contested and won the by-election held for the vacant seat in 2006.

He has retained it since then, winning it five times in a row, and went on to become a minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet for the first time in 2021.

Nitin made a mark in the BJP through his cold efficiency, attention to detail, politeness, strong organisational capabilities, keeping good relations with party workers, dedication to work, and decisiveness. He is also seen as religiously inclined, and has been organising the Ram Navami celebrations in Patna for the past 14 years.

"He gained experience of politics, legislature, power, and organisational work. He got the party's charge for Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. He was also a member of the national executive of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and later the president of the BJP Yuva Morcha's Bihar unit. His wisdom and grasp on BJP ideology is unprecedented. Our party’s central leadership must have considered these traits before proposing his name for the top position. There is a saying in Hindi – shahar sikhaye kotwal – responsibilities teach the person. More possibilities will manifest in him," Ghai said.

On the national level, Nitin is a part of the long-term planning of the BJP and RSS to counter the challenge posed by other national and regional parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, Trinamool Congress and others that have a young line-up of leaders ready.