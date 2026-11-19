Nitin Gadkari Urges States To Allow Private Bikes for Rides, Adopt 2025 Aggregator Guidelines
This move brought relief to bike taxi operators like Rapido and Uber, who have long operated in a legal grey area.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday asked states to follow the central government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, which allow all non-transport motorcycles to operate for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.
Addressing the program 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services', Gadkari further said after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 in July, only Rajasthan implemented it fully, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh implemented it partially.
"So today, I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative (allowing all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms) in their respective states as well," he said.
The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 provided long-awaited regulatory clarity for India's shared mobility sector by officially permitting states to allow the use of non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.
This move brought relief to bike taxi operators like Rapido and Uber, who have long operated in a legal grey area, especially in states like Karnataka, where a ban on bike taxis had led to increased tensions and widespread protests.
"Poverty, hunger, unemployment, and socio-economic and educational backwardness exist everywhere. Why should not we provide people with employment opportunities so that they can live with dignity and self-respect?," Gadkari said.
The minister said that if 15-20 crore people get employment opportunities, and all states allow the use of non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms, then just imagine the economic growth that would generate.
"How much poverty would be eradicated? How many people would be able to live with dignity? How many children would get the opportunity to go to school? How many people would be able to own a home? That is what truly matters," he said.
Gadkari said he has also written to the states to allow all non-transport (private) motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregator platforms.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its 'Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines 2025 had said the new guidelines attempt to provide a light-touch regulatory system while attending to issues of safety and security of the user and the welfare of the driver.
"The state government may allow aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for journeys by passengers as shared mobility through aggregators, resulting in reduced traffic congestion and vehicular pollution, along with providing inter alia affordable passenger mobility, hyperlocal delivery, creating livelihood opportunities,' "the guideline had said.
According to the guidelines, the state government may, in exercise of its powers under sub-section (3) of Section 67 of the Act, permit aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for journeys by passengers.
In 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the "Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020" under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Since 2020, India's shared mobility ecosystem has undergone rapid and significant change. The rise in demand for diverse, flexible mobility solutions—including bike-sharing, electric vehicles (EVs), and auto-rickshaw rides—has widened the consumer base.
The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 have been revised to keep the regulatory framework up to date with the developments in the motor vehicle aggregator ecosystem.
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