ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitin Gadkari Urges States To Allow Private Bikes for Rides, Adopt 2025 Aggregator Guidelines

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday asked states to follow the central government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, which allow all non-transport motorcycles to operate for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.

Addressing the program 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services', Gadkari further said after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 in July, only Rajasthan implemented it fully, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh implemented it partially.

"So today, I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative (allowing all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms) in their respective states as well," he said.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 provided long-awaited regulatory clarity for India's shared mobility sector by officially permitting states to allow the use of non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.

This move brought relief to bike taxi operators like Rapido and Uber, who have long operated in a legal grey area, especially in states like Karnataka, where a ban on bike taxis had led to increased tensions and widespread protests.

"Poverty, hunger, unemployment, and socio-economic and educational backwardness exist everywhere. Why should not we provide people with employment opportunities so that they can live with dignity and self-respect?," Gadkari said.

The minister said that if 15-20 crore people get employment opportunities, and all states allow the use of non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms, then just imagine the economic growth that would generate.

"How much poverty would be eradicated? How many people would be able to live with dignity? How many children would get the opportunity to go to school? How many people would be able to own a home? That is what truly matters," he said.