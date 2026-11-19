ETV Bharat / bharat

Road Accidents In The Country Are Bringing Tears To My Eyes: Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the road accidents in the country are bringing tears to “our eyes.”

Gadkari, however, while praising the role of engineers in the construction of highways, said that many records have been registered on the front.

The Union Minister made these remarks during his address at the inauguration of the Indian Roads Congress conference at HICC in Hyderabad.

Among others, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the programme, which was organised with the theme "Connecting Roads Creating Tomorrow."

“Road accidents in the country are bringing tears to our eyes. Although it is a bit embarrassing to say these words, this is the situation. Every year lakhs of people die in road accidents. Most of them are young people. Why are accidents happening on these roads? How are DPRs being prepared? Not a single DPR is being prepared properly," said Gadkari.

Stating that it is the responsibility of engineers to ensure that there are no “black spots", Gadkari said that “black spots should not appear on the roads anymore.”

Expressing concern over the increasing road accidents, he said that "we should save people's lives.”