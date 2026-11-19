Road Accidents In The Country Are Bringing Tears To My Eyes: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while hailing the role of engineers in the construction of highways has expressed concern over the rise in accidents.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the road accidents in the country are bringing tears to “our eyes.”
Gadkari, however, while praising the role of engineers in the construction of highways, said that many records have been registered on the front.
The Union Minister made these remarks during his address at the inauguration of the Indian Roads Congress conference at HICC in Hyderabad.
Among others, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the programme, which was organised with the theme "Connecting Roads Creating Tomorrow."
“Road accidents in the country are bringing tears to our eyes. Although it is a bit embarrassing to say these words, this is the situation. Every year lakhs of people die in road accidents. Most of them are young people. Why are accidents happening on these roads? How are DPRs being prepared? Not a single DPR is being prepared properly," said Gadkari.
Stating that it is the responsibility of engineers to ensure that there are no “black spots", Gadkari said that “black spots should not appear on the roads anymore.”
Expressing concern over the increasing road accidents, he said that "we should save people's lives.”
Gadkari said India is placed at the top at the global level in road connectivity, and that quality is “being ensured” in the construction of national highways. “If the roads are good, huge investments will come,” he said.
Chief Minister Reddy said that apart from the construction of roads, priority is being given to other infrastructure projects in Telangana. He said that the government is working to make the state a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047.
The CM said that in this connection, the Invest Telangana Global Summit is being organised from December 7 to 9, which “is crucial in achieving investment in the development of the country.”
"We will make the state a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047, and we have divided Telangana into 3 sectors to develop it. We are giving priority to roads as well as other infrastructure", said Reddy.
The "Indian Roads Congress" conference, which is being held at HICC, will continue till November 22.
About 3,500 people, including experts from the roads and national highways sector from across the country, participated in the event.
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