'Petroleum Lobby Is Against Me But I Won't Succumb To Any Pressure': Nitin Gadkari Promotes Green Energy

Pune: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the petroleum lobby is against him and it won't allow green energy to work so easily. Gadkari, however, clarified that he would never succumb to any pressure.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Compressed Biogas Conclave 2026 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration in Pune, Gadkari said, "The petroleum lobby is very much against me and I think it will not allow green energy to work so easily. I have no vested interest. Yes, the import lobby has vested interest and they won't let your dreams fulfilled. But I am not afraid. A man is not finished when he is defeated, he is finished when he quits. I have nothing to fear about. We will fight, win and succeed, even by climbing on the chest of others".

Reiterating that developing alternative energy is the need of the hour, Gadkari stressed on promoting biofuel, ethanol, green energy and other alternative sources. "India should become self-reliant and our energy dependency needs to end. Today I feel our car has stared to run in the right direction. The future is bright as there is a huge demand in this sector," he said.