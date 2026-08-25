ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Pitches For New Generation To Take Responsibility For His Trust's Social Work Initiatives

Nagpur: A statement by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, pitching for the new generation to take responsibility for the social work initiatives of his trust, sparked speculation, with some media channels linking it to his possible retirement from public life, a claim denied by his office.

Clarifying his stance, Gadkari's office issued an official statement saying that the minister's remarks had nothing to do with politics and he was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.

In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility.

"His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context," the statement said.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering at the Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Shikshak-Parvekshak Parikshan Varg in Katol in Nagpur on Monday, during which he recalled the journey of Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, which runs several schools in tribal areas and praised the work done by the trust.

While talking about the journey of the trust and the work done by the trust in tribal areas, he pitched for the new generation to take its responsibility and that he would take a back seat, paving the way for the new generation to work in the social activities of the trust.

Gadkari, who has been associated with the trust's work for decades, said he would take a back seat to allow the younger generation to contribute.