Bombay HC Allows Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To File Civil Suit Against Meta, X, Google Over Social Media Posts
The court has allowed Gadkari to file civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms and unidentified entities allegedly being used to spread misinformation.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta, X, Google and unidentified entities over deepfakes and AI-generated posts against him.
Gadkari approached the High Court against social media posts linking him and his family to alleged E20-related business gains. According to Gadkari's lawsuit, the disputed content on social media includes posts, deepfake pictures and videos, among others, allegedly linking him and his family to profits from the E20 ethanol blending programme.
The lawsuit filed by him also emphasises that the ethanol blending policy is being administered by the Petroleum Ministry.
The Bombay High Court has allowed Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms, as well as unidentified entities allegedly being used to spread misinformation against Gadkari and his family.
Meanwhile, automakers and government-backed testing agencies have maintained that vehicles certified for E20 are designed and tested to safely use the fuel, while attributing isolated cases of vehicle issues to factors such as fuel contamination and maintenance-related concerns rather than the ethanol blend itself.
The Centre has been promoting higher ethanol blending in petrol as part of its broader strategy to reduce the country's dependence on crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and support domestic production of ethanol from sugarcane and grain-based feedstocks.
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