ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Allows Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To File Civil Suit Against Meta, X, Google Over Social Media Posts

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta, X, Google and unidentified entities over deepfakes and AI-generated posts against him.

Gadkari approached the High Court against social media posts linking him and his family to alleged E20-related business gains. According to Gadkari's lawsuit, the disputed content on social media includes posts, deepfake pictures and videos, among others, allegedly linking him and his family to profits from the E20 ethanol blending programme.

The lawsuit filed by him also emphasises that the ethanol blending policy is being administered by the Petroleum Ministry.

The Bombay High Court has allowed Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms, as well as unidentified entities allegedly being used to spread misinformation against Gadkari and his family.