Gadkari Bats For 100 Pc Land Acquisition Before Approving NH Projects
Nitin Gadkari said that no new national highway project should be approved without 100% land acquisition, as it is a major hurdle in road construction.
By PTI
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday opined that no new national highway project should be approved without 100 per cent land acquisition, as it is a major hurdle in road construction.
Addressing the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards & Exhibitions on Viksit Bharat 2047, Gadkari further said the Highways ministry has highway assets worth Rs 15 lakh crore that can be monetised.
"Land acquisition, forest and environment clearance are major problems in highways projects. "We had made it mandatory that without acquiring 90 per cent of the land, no new national highway projects will be started. Now I think that without acquiring 100 per cent of the land, we should not give an appointed date for the new national highway projects," he said.
📍𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 | Addressing 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards & Exhibitions on Viksit Bharat 2047 https://t.co/Ktd73oCJPf— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 10, 2026
Appointed date is the formal start date for highway projects, signalling that land acquisition and clearances are sufficiently in place for construction to begin.
Further, Nitin Gadkari reiterated that consultants responsible for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for highway construction are the real culprits behind the poor quality of highways. The minister suggested that retired NHAI officials should use their skills and start firms to prepare DPRs.
A DPR is a comprehensive blueprint for a road construction project, outlining all technical, financial and logistics details necessary for its execution. The minister said the construction industry has potential; it should work to decrease the cost of construction without compromising the quality.
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