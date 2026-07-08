Nitin Gadkari Announces Rs 16,000-Crore Highway Projects In Kota, Unveils Atal Expressway Plan
Gadkari arrived in Kota after inspecting the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway by road from Delhi.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Kota: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced highway projects worth nearly Rs 16,000 crore during his visit to Rajasthan's Kota, including a new expressway connecting Kota to Uttar Pradesh.
Gadkari arrived in Kota after inspecting the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway by road from Delhi. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Addressing a public gathering near Gopalpura, Gadkari spoke about three major road infrastructure projects aimed at improving regional connectivity and accelerating economic development. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, and several legislators were also present at the event.
The first project involves constructing a direct road connecting Kota city to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through the Balapura Interchange. The second project will see the construction of a 10-kilometre road linking National Highway 52 with the Chechat Interchange near the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve.
The third and biggest announcement was the Chambal Expressway, which has now been renamed the Atal Expressway. Gadkari said the proposed expressway will run along the Chambal River, connecting Kota with Etawah via Gwalior, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that although the project had been proposed earlier, technical issues had delayed its execution.
Recalling the origin of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gadkari said the idea came to him while flying over Kota in a helicopter, where he realised that a more direct road connection between Delhi and Kota was possible.
"People earlier had to take a longer route. Today, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will enable travellers to reach Mumbai's Nariman Point from Delhi in about 12 hours," he said.
He also assured that the demands raised by Birla and Bhajan Lal Sharma would be fulfilled. He added that despite a packed schedule, he chose to attend the gathering and announce the projects.
Gadkari said the expressways would pass through predominantly tribal regions that remain socially, economically, and educationally backward. Improved road connectivity, he said, would attract industries, logistics parks, educational institutions, medical colleges, and agro-based industries, which will generate employment and reduce poverty.
He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has prioritised investment in water, power, transport and communication infrastructure since 2014 to drive comprehensive regional development.
Key Projects Announced
- A 10-km road connecting National Highway 52 to the Chechat Interchange of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Mukundra Hills will be built at a cost of Rs 551 crore, with construction expected to begin within three months.
- A 21-km direct road linking Kota Airport to the Balapura Interchange will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.
- The Atal Expressway (formerly Chambal Expressway), connecting Kota to Etawah, will be developed at a cost of around Rs 15,000 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being prepared.
- Gadkari also announced that work to connect Bhawanimandi to the expressway will begin soon, following demands raised by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh. The DPR for the project is also under preparation.
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