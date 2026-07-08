ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitin Gadkari Announces Rs 16,000-Crore Highway Projects In Kota, Unveils Atal Expressway Plan

Kota: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced highway projects worth nearly Rs 16,000 crore during his visit to Rajasthan's Kota, including a new expressway connecting Kota to Uttar Pradesh.

Gadkari arrived in Kota after inspecting the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway by road from Delhi. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Addressing a public gathering near Gopalpura, Gadkari spoke about three major road infrastructure projects aimed at improving regional connectivity and accelerating economic development. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, and several legislators were also present at the event.

The first project involves constructing a direct road connecting Kota city to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through the Balapura Interchange. The second project will see the construction of a 10-kilometre road linking National Highway 52 with the Chechat Interchange near the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve.

The third and biggest announcement was the Chambal Expressway, which has now been renamed the Atal Expressway. Gadkari said the proposed expressway will run along the Chambal River, connecting Kota with Etawah via Gwalior, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that although the project had been proposed earlier, technical issues had delayed its execution.

Recalling the origin of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gadkari said the idea came to him while flying over Kota in a helicopter, where he realised that a more direct road connection between Delhi and Kota was possible.