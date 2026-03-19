ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Targets $24 Billion Sports Goods Export From India by 2036

New Delhi: India's sports equipment manufacturers aspire to increase exports of sports goods from current $4 billion to $24 billion by 2036.

Manohar B Kumar, secretary general of India's Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC), said by following NITI Aayog's plan, sports goods can become an integral part of the government's broader strategy to build India's economy.

Titled “Realising the Export Potential of India’s Sports Equipment Manufacturing Sector,” the NITI Aayog report comes at a time when the government is increasingly linking sports development with industrial growth under the Make in India initiative.

A small player in a big global market

Despite its strong association with cricket gear and select sports equipment, India’s current global footprint remains limited. The country accounts for just 0.5 per cent of global sports equipment exports, valued at around $275 million. In comparison, China dominates nearly half of the global export market.

The opportunity, however, is massive. The global sports goods market is estimated at $700 billion, with sports equipment alone contributing about $140 billion. In response to this opportunity, the NITI Aayog has set a goal of increasing the number of sports equipment exports to $8.1 billion by 2036, with total sports goods exports projected to reach approximately $24 billion by 2036 (including apparel and accessories).

Domestic production is also anticipated to experience significant growth -- increasing from approximately $460 million currently to around $8.9 billion over the next 10 years.

Employment and micro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs).

A primary focus of the report is that there is significant growth potential within the sector for large amounts of employment through labour-intensive sports goods manufacturing. It is estimated that there could be over 54 lakh new jobs created through to 2036 within this sector, representing a significant driver of inclusive growth.

Additionally, the nature of the sector presents a great opportunity for MSMEs, start-ups and local manufacturing clusters, which align with the broader objective of India to promote MSMEs and strengthen its small scale industries. Growing demand for fitness, increased sports programmes in schools, along with major international events like the Commonwealth Games in 2030 will continue to increase demand for sports goods.

What’s stopping India?

Despite the growth potential, the report points out some of the structural challenges which currently hinder India's ability to compete on a global level.

High input costs burdening manufacturers

Many manufacturers are burdened by high input costs arising from high-priced raw ingredients such as PU, TPU, and carbon fibre. Manufacturers also face a 15–20 per cent cost disadvantage compared to their global competitors through being reliant on imports. High logistics costs, gaps in infrastructure and a lack of access to qualified labour further impede the scale of manufacturing.

On the demand side, there is a lack of international presence for Indian companies in the global sports goods industry. Weak integration with global value chains and low participation in international sporting organisations mean less visibility.

Certification is also a significant barrier for a number of Indian manufacturers still dependent upon testing facilities located in Europe or the UK resulting in delays of 20 weeks, slowing the pace of innovation as well as time to market.

Beyond Traditional Clusters

Historically, the majority of India’s sports goods manufacturing has occurred in established manufacturing areas such as Meerut and Jalandhar, which, despite their historical strengths, now face limitations to expansion due to limited land and industrial infrastructure.

The report suggests that the country would benefit from the development of new manufacturing clusters in states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, regions that offer improved port access, logistics and manufacturing ecosystems that could better meet manufacturers’ needs and lead to greater cost-savings and new investments.