ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Roadmap Highlights Productivity Gaps, Rs 1,500 Crore Losses In Jammu Kashmir's Horticulture

New Delhi: A detailed roadmap for transforming the horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir has flagged significant structural gaps, including stagnant productivity, high post-harvest losses and rising import dependence, even as the region continues to dominate India’s fruit economy.

The report, released by NITI Aayog in the presence of its Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, Member Ramesh Chand and CEO Nidhi Chhibber, outlines a long-term strategy to strengthen productivity, value addition and exports, with a phased implementation plan extending to 2047.

About apple productivity

The backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s apple-based economy continues to decline at an alarming rate. It was predicted that apple productivity will fall by as much as 77 per cent from now until 2022–23, thus raising concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of the region’s apple production as well as potential issues from an extended period without adequate yields from apple trees.

Farmers plucking apples at an orchard during the harvesting season, in Ganderbal. (File/ANI)

Overall growth in the industry has taken place primarily by way of an increase in cultivated land rather than through improved yields; however, there is no longer enough available land resources to allow for that type of growth. Moving forward, the only way to continue increasing horticultural production will be making use of modern technologies and company-driven solutions for increasing apple tree yield through new varieties of trees that are genetically superior and other means of developing high-density (high-volume) planting systems and rejuvenating previously planted trees (properly maintaining the trees). This trend is called precision agriculture.

Walnuts continue to be the leading dry-fruit production crop in Jammu and Kashmir, comprising approximately 93 per cent of the region’s total cultivated area for dry fruit and contributing to approximately 12 per cent of the area’s total production of fruit.

While the dry-fruit industry in the Union Territory has a substantial existing base in terms of existing production, its relatively small market share globally limits its potential to grow within the greater dry-fruit sector compared to other global participants in dry-fruit production, particularly for domestic consumption.

Similarly, walnut yields place the region in a “second-tier” global position, indicating scope for further improvement.

Representational image | A view of a dry fruit shop in Kashmir (File/ETV Bharat)

Rs 1500 crore in annual losses

The large scale of post-harvest losses is one of the most surprising findings reported in the report. The annual post-harvest losses for both apples and vegetables are roughly 500,000 tonnes, leading to economic losses of approximately Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,560 crore, respectively.

Cherries are the fruit with the largest proportionate post-harvest loss at approximately 40-49 per cent because they are highly perishable and rely heavily on limited cold chain infrastructure to transport them.

Some of the factors for the post-harvest losses can be attributed to the lack of proper storage, transportation and processing infrastructure. There are 2,247 registered food processing units in the region; however, only 39 per cent of the registered units (872) processed fruits and vegetables by value.