ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Pitches National Caregiving Policy, Digital Portal For India's Ageing Population

NITI Aayog has also called for a National Digital Caregiving Portal to connect caregivers with care seekers ( IANS )

New Delhi: Calling for a comprehensive overhaul of India's caregiving ecosystem, a new report released by NITI Aayog on Wednesday has recommended a National Policy on Caregiving, the creation of a National Caregiver Council (NCC), and a dedicated caregiver workforce to meet the country's rising care needs as it moves towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

The report, Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat@2047, was released by Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog, in the presence of Member Dr R Balasubramaniam and senior officials. It examines global caregiving models, assesses India's existing ecosystem, and outlines a roadmap to strengthen professional and informal caregiving services.

Among its key recommendations, the report proposes establishing a National Caregiver Council to regulate and accredit caregivers, standardise training and certification, develop courses, promote global mobility of Indian caregivers, and create regional centres to support a well-functioning caregiving ecosystem. It also recommends granting professional recognition to caregivers by creating a dedicated caregiver cadre.