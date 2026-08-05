NITI Aayog Pitches National Caregiving Policy, Digital Portal For India's Ageing Population
The apex public policy think tank also recommended setting up a National Caregiver Council and digital platform to strengthen India's caregiving ecosystem, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Calling for a comprehensive overhaul of India's caregiving ecosystem, a new report released by NITI Aayog on Wednesday has recommended a National Policy on Caregiving, the creation of a National Caregiver Council (NCC), and a dedicated caregiver workforce to meet the country's rising care needs as it moves towards Viksit Bharat@2047.
The report, Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat@2047, was released by Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog, in the presence of Member Dr R Balasubramaniam and senior officials. It examines global caregiving models, assesses India's existing ecosystem, and outlines a roadmap to strengthen professional and informal caregiving services.
Among its key recommendations, the report proposes establishing a National Caregiver Council to regulate and accredit caregivers, standardise training and certification, develop courses, promote global mobility of Indian caregivers, and create regional centres to support a well-functioning caregiving ecosystem. It also recommends granting professional recognition to caregivers by creating a dedicated caregiver cadre.
The report further calls for the launch of a National Digital Caregiving Portal to connect caregivers with care seekers, alongside expanding social security, welfare measures and entrepreneurship support for caregivers.
To improve the quality and availability of care services, it recommends a standardised national framework for caregiver training, certification and career progression, stronger support for informal caregivers, wider use of digital technologies for training and service delivery, and improved coordination between the Centre and states.
Drawing lessons from international best practices, the report highlights the need for robust regulatory standards, sustainable financing, competency-based training, structured career pathways, integrated home and institutional care models, greater use of technology, and stronger global partnerships to improve care delivery and position India as a global hub for skilled caregivers.
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