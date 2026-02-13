ETV Bharat / bharat

Niti Aayog Report Flags Need For Improvement In Electronics Sector

New Delhi: India's trade performance remained resilient in the second quarter of FY 2025–26, with exports outpacing imports despite a volatile global environment, according to the latest Trade Watch Quarterly released by Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog on Friday.

While noting that the electronics sector has emerged as an growth engine, the report recommended that there is need for imporvement in the high value sector.

Speaking at the release, Suman Bery emphasised the strategic importance of electronics in shaping India’s trade trajectory.

"Electronics, as the organising core of modern manufacturing value chains, plays a key role in determining trade balances and technological sovereignty," he said, adding that while India has achieved scale in assembly, long-term competitiveness will depend on strengthening domestic component ecosystems.

According to the report, the electronics sector now makes up 3.4% of India's GDP and employs almost 2 million people; it has grown to be the second-largest component of India's export basket. This transformation has resulted in a total global value of approximately $4.62 trillion making it a key component in international trade.

Electronics exports from India have seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.%. From 2016 to 2024, exports will increase nearly five-fold, with the total expected value at $42.1 billion, significantly outpacing global growth at 4.4%.

Electronics exports from India are made up predominantly of mobile phones and telecommunications equipment, making up the largest amount of electronic exports from India - over 50% in fact. In 2024, it is projected that mobile phones and telecommunications equipment exports from India will reach $22.1 billion or 3.5% of the total global demand for mobile phones and telecommunications equipment.

The report mentioned that while there are many positive developments within the industry, there is still a need for improvement in the high-value sector. For example, India's share of integrated circuits, semiconductors and LEDs is only 0.02%, 1.1% and 1.1% respectively. The report also states that India continues to rely on imported technology-intensive input, including chips, display panels, and batteries, and this further demonstrates India's reliance on foreign suppliers.

According to the report, Indian merchandise exports increased by 8.4% year-over-year to $108 billion during the July-September period while imports increased at a slower 5%, reaching $196 billion.

Global Context and Trade Agreements

The report provides context for India's performance within a global trade environment that is undergoing change. Global developments such as; EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement, China's revision of its export rebate policy and India's growing relationship with the UAE, and the European union will all play a role in shaping the future direction of trade flows. Aiming to reach a bilateral trade target of $200 billion by 2032 with the UAE, the India-EU Free Trade Agreement may also provide duty-free access for over 99% of Indian goods, creating significant competitive advantages for these products.

Relief from import costs remains available due to continued low commodity prices for commodities especially energy; however, demand for precious metals continues to be high despite global uncertainty.

Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog, also highlighted the importance of deeper integration into global value chains, particularly in electronics, to sustain export momentum and generate quality employment.