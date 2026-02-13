NITI Aayog Projects $850 Billion AI-Driven Future For India’s Tech Services Sector By 2035
NITI Aayog unveils roadmap to grow India’s $265B tech services sector to $750–850B by 2035 in AI era.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s $265-billion technology services industry is at a “defining moment” as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes global value chains, with NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (FTH) releasing a report highlighting a ten-year roadmap that seeks to scale the sector to $750–850 billion by 2035 and reposition India as a global architect of AI-native systems.
The report, titled 'India’s Technology Services, Reimagination Ahead', was unveiled by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in the presence of Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, DG (DMEO) Nidhi Chhibber, and Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh, along with industry leaders and development partners.
Terming the roadmap as a strategic pivot aligned with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, Goyal said, “India stands at a defining moment in its technology journey. Through this roadmap for the reimagination of our technology services sector, we are building an enabling ecosystem that combines progressive policy, strong industry partnership, and a coordinated interministerial approach to accelerate innovation and growth.”
He underlined that the government is “committed to working closely with industry and other stakeholders to ensure that we do not miss out on this opportunity to position India as a trusted global leader in next-generation technology services.”
Structural shift in the AI era
The roadmap argues that AI marks a structural break from the past. Value is expected to shift “from labour-arbitrage services toward IP-led, outcome-oriented, and platform-driven delivery models”. India, which built global dominance on cost-efficient services and talent scale, must now transition toward building AI-native systems and platforms.
The urgency is underscored by recent growth trends. After clocking an 11–13 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the pandemic years of 2020–22, outpacing global growth of 8–10 per cent, India’s tech services growth has slowed to 7–8 per cent between 2022 and 2024. Recent quarterly results of Tier-1 firms indicate further moderation to 3–5 per cent.
The report attributes this slowdown to “macroeconomic uncertainty in key markets, AI-led automation compressing traditional service revenues, geopolitical tensions, tighter visa regimes, and rising data localisation norms”.
With nearly 60 per cent of exports tied to the United States, the sector remains exposed to shifts in enterprise spending and trade policy.
To reach $750–850 billion in annual revenues by 2035, the industry must sustain over a 10 per cent CAGR for the next decade. Current projections suggest revenues may reach only $500–580 billion, leaving a $250–300 billion aspiration gap.
Generational opportunity
NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam described the AI wave as transformative. “The rise of AI is transforming the technology services industry in fundamental ways. For India, this is not just a challenge; it is a generational opportunity to create new value pools, upgrade skills at scale, and strengthen our global leadership,” he said.
“The roadmap launched today outlines a forward-looking strategy to build an innovation-driven, AI-enabled technology services ecosystem that supports India’s growth ambitions and creates high-quality employment,” he added.
Debjani Ghosh echoed this sentiment, recalling the sector’s past reinventions. “India’s technology services industry has repeatedly proven its ability to reinvent itself, from Y2K to cloud to digital transformation. The AI era is another such inflexion point,” she said.
“What we are witnessing is not the end of the sector, but the birth of a new operating model built around human judgement, intelligent agents, and platforms. If we reimagine boldly and invest in innovation, India can move from being the world’s back office to becoming the architect of AI-native enterprises,” Ghosh added.
Five priority growth levers
The roadmap identifies five high-potential growth levers to unlock $100–120 billion in incremental revenue by 2035.
The first is the Agentic AI Play, which envisions hybrid “human + agent” service models powered by generative and autonomous AI systems. Embedding AI agents across enterprise functions such as legal, finance, IT lifecycle management, and operations could unlock a $40–50 billion opportunity. This would enable a transition “from effort-based billing to outcome-driven pricing models” and deliver non-linear productivity gains.
The second is the Software & Products Play. Despite India’s services strength, it captures only 1–3 per cent of the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market. With over 3,500 SaaS startups and more than 20 unicorns, the report estimates a $20–25 billion opportunity by 2035 across customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), cybersecurity, DataOps, and vertical SaaS solutions.
The third lever is digital infrastructure. Although India generates nearly 20 per cent of global data, its data centre capacity stands at 1.4 GW. While expected to expand by 6–7 GW, the roadmap argues capacity must reach 10–12 GW by 2035 to meet AI and localisation demands. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-enabled AI-ready data centres and sovereign cloud stacks could create a $10–15 billion opportunity.
The fourth is innovation-led engineering. Engineering R&D exports currently stand at $56 billion and could reach $78–100 billion by FY30. By deepening R&D intensity and focusing on frontier technologies, AI, quantum computing, bioengineering, and space tech, the sector could unlock $25–35 billion in additional value.
The fifth is the India-for-India Play, leveraging domestic demand projected to grow from $40 billion today to $40–60 billion by 2035. AI-enabled platforms in healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and BFSI could serve domestic needs while generating exportable solutions.
Full-stack AI push and policy reform
MeitY Secretary Krishnan emphasised that India is pursuing a “full-stack, impact-driven AI strategy, spanning energy, infrastructure, chips, models and applications, with its technology services sector central to scaling AI from labs to industry.”
He emphasised changes which include “increased safe harbour threshold limits or higher than current levels; simplified classification systems; tax incentives for cloud infrastructure in relation to Indian data centres (Semiconductor Mission 2.0); new paths (mechanisms) from education to employment”, stating these changes “are aligning the ecosystem to assist India’s technology services sector to leapfrog into AI-native architecture for the globe”.
A roadmap for execution includes cooperation between government and industry on accelerated adoption of enterprise-scale AI, scaled investing into IP and R&D, and nationally coordinated workforce retraining initiatives through regulated, predictable access to global markets.
It proposes changing the National Single Window (NSW) to a dedicated National Technology Services Single Window, organising structured trade missions to Japan, Germany & Middle Eastern countries, and launching an India AI Talent Mission.
An estimated 7.5-8 million tech workers may be impacted by AI-based disruptions at the junior level. The report highlights the urgent need to implement retraining programmes now to save 1.5 million employees from losing their jobs.
The report portends a potential tipping point in India's internationally recognised tech services leadership position due to artificial intelligence compressing traditional value pools. The opportunity of AI opens up for value-oriented growth opportunities that are founded more on innovation than on traditional manufacturing processes.
The report concluded, "The challenge facing us is one not solely of displacing workers with robots; it is transitioning from current job positions to new ones."
