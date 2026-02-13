ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Projects $850 Billion AI-Driven Future For India’s Tech Services Sector By 2035

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s $265-billion technology services industry is at a “defining moment” as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes global value chains, with NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (FTH) releasing a report highlighting a ten-year roadmap that seeks to scale the sector to $750–850 billion by 2035 and reposition India as a global architect of AI-native systems.

The report, titled 'India’s Technology Services, Reimagination Ahead', was unveiled by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in the presence of Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, DG (DMEO) Nidhi Chhibber, and Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh, along with industry leaders and development partners.

Terming the roadmap as a strategic pivot aligned with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, Goyal said, “India stands at a defining moment in its technology journey. Through this roadmap for the reimagination of our technology services sector, we are building an enabling ecosystem that combines progressive policy, strong industry partnership, and a coordinated interministerial approach to accelerate innovation and growth.”

He underlined that the government is “committed to working closely with industry and other stakeholders to ensure that we do not miss out on this opportunity to position India as a trusted global leader in next-generation technology services.”

Structural shift in the AI era

The roadmap argues that AI marks a structural break from the past. Value is expected to shift “from labour-arbitrage services toward IP-led, outcome-oriented, and platform-driven delivery models”. India, which built global dominance on cost-efficient services and talent scale, must now transition toward building AI-native systems and platforms.

The urgency is underscored by recent growth trends. After clocking an 11–13 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the pandemic years of 2020–22, outpacing global growth of 8–10 per cent, India’s tech services growth has slowed to 7–8 per cent between 2022 and 2024. Recent quarterly results of Tier-1 firms indicate further moderation to 3–5 per cent.

The report attributes this slowdown to “macroeconomic uncertainty in key markets, AI-led automation compressing traditional service revenues, geopolitical tensions, tighter visa regimes, and rising data localisation norms”.

With nearly 60 per cent of exports tied to the United States, the sector remains exposed to shifts in enterprise spending and trade policy.

To reach $750–850 billion in annual revenues by 2035, the industry must sustain over a 10 per cent CAGR for the next decade. Current projections suggest revenues may reach only $500–580 billion, leaving a $250–300 billion aspiration gap.

Generational opportunity

NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam described the AI wave as transformative. “The rise of AI is transforming the technology services industry in fundamental ways. For India, this is not just a challenge; it is a generational opportunity to create new value pools, upgrade skills at scale, and strengthen our global leadership,” he said.