ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Pitches Visa-On-Arrival, Easier Hotel Approvals To Boost India's Tourism Sector

A report on tourism was published by the NITI Aayog in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a major push to unlock India's tourism potential, NITI Aayog has proposed sweeping reforms, including introducing Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) for travellers from select countries, simplifying hotel approvals, easing licensing norms and reducing regulatory hurdles to attract more foreign tourists and private investment.

The recommendations are part of NITI Aayog's report, 'Unlocking Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Sector', prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Tourism and industry stakeholders. The report argues that India's tourism growth is being held back not by a lack of demand, but by cumbersome regulations that delay investments and make travel less convenient for international visitors.

One of the report's key proposals is a 90-day multiple-entry Visa-on-Arrival for travellers from selected countries. Visitors would be able to obtain visas at designated airports and seaports without applying in advance. It also recommends streamlining India's visa system by reducing multiple e-visa categories into broader visa classes covering tourism, business, medical, students and attendant visas.

To encourage repeat visits, the report suggests allowing multiple entries during visa validity, introducing faster visa processing for frequent travellers, integrating visa systems with tourism services and exploring a Tourist Refund Scheme (TRS) that would enable foreign visitors to claim GST refunds on purchases made in India.

On the investment front, NITI Aayog has recommended eliminating several approvals that slow tourism projects. These include scrapping project-stage approvals by the Ministry of Tourism for hotels, introducing a single health trade licence and a single liquor licence for hotels with multiple restaurants, removing the requirement for an Eating House Licence and extending the validity of liquor licences and FSSAI registrations through digital single-window clearances.