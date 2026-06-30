NITI Aayog Pitches Visa-On-Arrival, Easier Hotel Approvals To Boost India's Tourism Sector
NITI Aayog flags regulatory hurdles as a key bottleneck to tourism growth, proposing Visa-on-Arrival, easier hotel approvals and licensing reforms, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push to unlock India's tourism potential, NITI Aayog has proposed sweeping reforms, including introducing Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) for travellers from select countries, simplifying hotel approvals, easing licensing norms and reducing regulatory hurdles to attract more foreign tourists and private investment.
The recommendations are part of NITI Aayog's report, 'Unlocking Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Sector', prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Tourism and industry stakeholders. The report argues that India's tourism growth is being held back not by a lack of demand, but by cumbersome regulations that delay investments and make travel less convenient for international visitors.
One of the report's key proposals is a 90-day multiple-entry Visa-on-Arrival for travellers from selected countries. Visitors would be able to obtain visas at designated airports and seaports without applying in advance. It also recommends streamlining India's visa system by reducing multiple e-visa categories into broader visa classes covering tourism, business, medical, students and attendant visas.
To encourage repeat visits, the report suggests allowing multiple entries during visa validity, introducing faster visa processing for frequent travellers, integrating visa systems with tourism services and exploring a Tourist Refund Scheme (TRS) that would enable foreign visitors to claim GST refunds on purchases made in India.
On the investment front, NITI Aayog has recommended eliminating several approvals that slow tourism projects. These include scrapping project-stage approvals by the Ministry of Tourism for hotels, introducing a single health trade licence and a single liquor licence for hotels with multiple restaurants, removing the requirement for an Eating House Licence and extending the validity of liquor licences and FSSAI registrations through digital single-window clearances.
The report highlights that hotel projects in India typically take 36-48 months from approvals to commissioning, compared with 12-18 months in several ASEAN countries, increasing costs and delaying capacity creation. To address this, it recommends liberalising hotel construction norms by increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR), easing ground coverage and parking requirements, reducing minimum road width norms and raising high-rise thresholds to facilitate faster development.
NITI Aayog has also proposed simplifying regulations for homestays, tour operators and inter-state tourist transport to improve the overall ease of doing business in the sector.
Despite recording 2.9 billion domestic tourist visits in 2024, India attracted only 9.95 million foreign tourists, accounting for less than 1.5% of global international tourist arrivals, the report notes. Total international tourist arrivals, including NRIs, stood at 20.6 million in 2024, while international tourism receipts were about $35 billion, significantly lower than in tourism-driven economies such as Turkey, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.
Tourism contributed ₹15.73 lakh crore, or 5.22% of India's GDP, in FY24 and supported an estimated 84.6 million jobs. However, branded hotels account for only about 2,00,000 rooms, less than 8% of India's estimated lodging capacity, underscoring the need for greater private investment.
According to the report, India possesses world-class natural, cultural and heritage assets but continues to lag on global tourism competitiveness due to regulatory inefficiencies. The report says that improving ease of doing business, simplifying entry procedures and making tourism investments more attractive will be crucial for achieving the country's long-term goal of attracting 100 million inbound tourists and building a $3 trillion tourism economy by 2047.
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