ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's 25 Years Governance To Feature In Civil Services Training, University Syllabus; NITI Aayog Holds Workshop

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Tuesday organised a national workshop to document lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years as head of government and convert those into case studies and learning material for civil services training institutes, educational institutions and universities.

The workshop, titled "Leadership as Mission", held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is the first of five national workshops, bringing together state and Central government officials, students, administrators, community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes.

According to a statement from PIB, "The Prime Minister assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001 and as Prime Minister of India in May 2014 and has led the Government at the State and the Union levels without a break since then. Throughout this period, he has held public office as a mission of service. His description of himself as the Pradhan Sevak places the citizen at the centre of every office of government, and the principles of Antyodaya, Jan Bhagidari and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas have guided the direction of governance at both levels".

The lessons from these 25 years will also be taken forward through research and teaching material that sets out directions for policy and administration in the years leading up to Viksit Bharat 2047.

Workshop Sees Over 900 Participants

More than 900 participants attended the workshop, of whom 250 took part directly in the deliberations. The participants included secretaries and senior officers of the Union and state governments, district collectors of aspirational districts, students of educational institutions and universities, and community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes.

The proceedings were also streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform and at Central and State Administrative Training Institutes, enabling officers from across the country to participate in the programme.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Anurag Jain said the workshop's objective is to document the lessons from the Prime Minister's leadership and translate them into institutional knowledge for the future.

He outlined four key leadership lessons, including prioritising purpose over hierarchical position, shifting the focus from individual leadership to a shared collective mission, replacing command with service with governance centred on reaching the last person in the queue, building resilience through intrinsic conviction, enabling adversity to become an opportunity for societal transformation and strengthening institutions, teams and systems beyond individual leadership.

Development Goals

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri emphasised the role of political and administrative leadership in driving India's development. PM Modi's transformational vision marks a significant shift in India's national aspiration to become Viksit by 2047, reflecting the country’s transition towards a developed, prosperous and globally competitive nation, he said.

Kumar highlighted NITI Aayog's integrated roadmap for transforming India into a $30-40 trillion economy by 2047, with a per capita income projected at $15,000-18,000, supported by sustained annual real GDP growth of 7-10 percent.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, who delivered the keynote address highlighted milestones that demonstrate the power of decisive leadership and the ability to translate vision into action.