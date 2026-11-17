PM Modi's 25 Years Governance To Feature In Civil Services Training, University Syllabus; NITI Aayog Holds Workshop
NITI Aayog will hold five national workshops to document lessons from the 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of government.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Tuesday organised a national workshop to document lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years as head of government and convert those into case studies and learning material for civil services training institutes, educational institutions and universities.
The workshop, titled "Leadership as Mission", held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is the first of five national workshops, bringing together state and Central government officials, students, administrators, community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes.
According to a statement from PIB, "The Prime Minister assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001 and as Prime Minister of India in May 2014 and has led the Government at the State and the Union levels without a break since then. Throughout this period, he has held public office as a mission of service. His description of himself as the Pradhan Sevak places the citizen at the centre of every office of government, and the principles of Antyodaya, Jan Bhagidari and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas have guided the direction of governance at both levels".
The lessons from these 25 years will also be taken forward through research and teaching material that sets out directions for policy and administration in the years leading up to Viksit Bharat 2047.
Workshop Sees Over 900 Participants
More than 900 participants attended the workshop, of whom 250 took part directly in the deliberations. The participants included secretaries and senior officers of the Union and state governments, district collectors of aspirational districts, students of educational institutions and universities, and community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes.
The proceedings were also streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform and at Central and State Administrative Training Institutes, enabling officers from across the country to participate in the programme.
NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Anurag Jain said the workshop's objective is to document the lessons from the Prime Minister's leadership and translate them into institutional knowledge for the future.
He outlined four key leadership lessons, including prioritising purpose over hierarchical position, shifting the focus from individual leadership to a shared collective mission, replacing command with service with governance centred on reaching the last person in the queue, building resilience through intrinsic conviction, enabling adversity to become an opportunity for societal transformation and strengthening institutions, teams and systems beyond individual leadership.
Development Goals
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri emphasised the role of political and administrative leadership in driving India's development. PM Modi's transformational vision marks a significant shift in India's national aspiration to become Viksit by 2047, reflecting the country’s transition towards a developed, prosperous and globally competitive nation, he said.
Kumar highlighted NITI Aayog's integrated roadmap for transforming India into a $30-40 trillion economy by 2047, with a per capita income projected at $15,000-18,000, supported by sustained annual real GDP growth of 7-10 percent.
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, who delivered the keynote address highlighted milestones that demonstrate the power of decisive leadership and the ability to translate vision into action.
"Over the past 25 years, the Prime Minister’s approach to leadership has been guided by three key principles: integrity, teamwork and technology," Mishra said, adding that these principles have strengthened trust, enabled coordinated governance and improved direct service delivery.
He said that reconstruction of Kutch following the 2001 earthquake, India's coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, developments in the space economy and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative are examples of how strong political will, responsive administration and mission-driven governance can bring about meaningful change in people’s lives.
Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak said, "The tide towards a brighter future for India began 25 years ago. Today, the tide is turning into a flood, marking a historic turning point in the scale of transformation unfolding across the nation, said Uday Kotak, veteran banker and Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank". He reflected on the opportunities before the nation while drawing on the famous words of William Shakespeare.
Case Studies On Leadership
During the workshop, speakers shared first-hand accounts of key moments and the leadership lessons.
Rajeev Topno, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat government, explained the reconstruction of Kutch following the 2001 earthquake, highlighting that Kutch 2001 was not merely a story of restoring normalcy, it was a story of creating a new normal through Jan Bhagidari, institutional strength and collective resolve. "The experience highlighted four key pillars of effective governance, clarity and decisiveness in vision, solidarity and commitment, people’s participation with State support, and strong institution building," Topno said.
Preeti Sudan, former Union Health Secretary and former Chairman, UPSC and former Member, Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, India’s COVID-19 response evolved from a whole-of-government approach into a whole-of-society movement. With the safety of doctors, nurses and frontline warriors prioritised, technology as its backbone, and Jan Andolan driving public participation, India mounted a coordinated response. Through Vaccine Maitri, the country further extended its commitment to global solidarity, supplying approximately 300 million vaccine doses to over 100 countries.
Shailesh Kumar Singh, former Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, termed the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative as an example of how a vision can be translated into action at an unprecedented scale. "PM Modi recognised rural women as entrepreneurs, producers and service providers, giving the initiative a clear and ambitious goal. 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative goes beyond income generation, it is about fostering economic independence, dignity and recognition for women within their families and society. That, to me, is its larger purpose," Singh said.
S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman and former Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India, highlighted how liberalised FDI norms have opened new avenues for private sector participation, enabling space to emerge as a significant contributor to the economy. He emphasised that ISRO is playing a crucial role in facilitating this transition by extending its expertise, infrastructure and facilities to private players. "Looking ahead, India’s Space Vision 2047, will further advance our scientific capabilities and strengthen India's position as a global space power," he said.
Following the session, participants took part in the Case Clinic, where each group examined a specific decision from its assigned episode. Each group comprised of government officers, community partners and students, and was guided by a case writer trained under the Amrit Gyaan Kosh initiative of the Capacity Building Commission.
The group deliberations, together with the first-hand accounts shared by the speakers, will be developed into case studies by the Capacity Building Commission and made available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform for use by civil servants, training institutions and universities.
Later in the day, a panel discussion on "Leadership for Viksit Bharat" will be held and government officers will take part in the Application Clinic.
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