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NITI Aayog Deliberates on Development Priorities, Innovations And Challenges With Eight North-Eastern States

The meeting was chaired by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri ( ANI )

New Delhi: The NITI Aayog on Friday reiterated that it will continue to work closely with the Union ministries and departments concerned to facilitate the development of the North-Eastern states.

Following a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NITI Aayog convened an exclusive interaction with the chief ministers of the North-Eastern States.

Chaired by NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Lahiri, the event saw participation of the chief ministers, chief secretaries and senior officers from North-Eastern States.

“NITI Aayog would continue to work closely with the concerned ministries and departments of Government of India to facilitate the development of the North-Eastern states,” said Joram Aniya, Member, NITI Aayog

Participating in the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that development must be balanced to avoid regional disparities and ensure inclusive growth.

Sarma highlighted that Assam has emerged as the fastest-growing state in the country while making significant strides in social development indicators.

He stressed the importance of addressing regional requirements to sustain and accelerate this progress.

Representatives from all eight states--Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura--participated and deliberated on development priorities, innovations and challenges.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted that the North-East is undergoing a significant transformation and emerging as a key engine of growth.

Emphasising the state’s immense potential, particularly in hydropower, Khandu stressed the need to further strengthen the skills and capacity building of its human resources.

He also shared innovative governance initiatives being implemented in the state such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Seva Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar, aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery and swift redressal of public grievances.

During the interaction, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasised that economic growth must translate into meaningful human development.

He shared Meghalaya’s vision in the form of ‘Transformation Journey 2032’ which aims to realise the goal of a Viksit Meghalaya.

Sangma highlighted the significant role of Externally Aided Projects in creating critical assets and accelerating development.

He also advocated greater collaboration among North-Eastern States in the areas of trade, exports and environmental sustainability, while underscoring the need for policies tailored to the unique requirements of the region.