NITI Aayog Deliberates on Development Priorities, Innovations And Challenges With Eight North-Eastern States
Chief ministers, chief secretaries of North-East states hold meeting with NITI Ayog vice-chairman, other officials
Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The NITI Aayog on Friday reiterated that it will continue to work closely with the Union ministries and departments concerned to facilitate the development of the North-Eastern states.
Following a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NITI Aayog convened an exclusive interaction with the chief ministers of the North-Eastern States.
Chaired by NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Lahiri, the event saw participation of the chief ministers, chief secretaries and senior officers from North-Eastern States.
“NITI Aayog would continue to work closely with the concerned ministries and departments of Government of India to facilitate the development of the North-Eastern states,” said Joram Aniya, Member, NITI Aayog
Participating in the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that development must be balanced to avoid regional disparities and ensure inclusive growth.
Sarma highlighted that Assam has emerged as the fastest-growing state in the country while making significant strides in social development indicators.
He stressed the importance of addressing regional requirements to sustain and accelerate this progress.
Representatives from all eight states--Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura--participated and deliberated on development priorities, innovations and challenges.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted that the North-East is undergoing a significant transformation and emerging as a key engine of growth.
Emphasising the state’s immense potential, particularly in hydropower, Khandu stressed the need to further strengthen the skills and capacity building of its human resources.
He also shared innovative governance initiatives being implemented in the state such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Seva Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar, aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery and swift redressal of public grievances.
During the interaction, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasised that economic growth must translate into meaningful human development.
He shared Meghalaya’s vision in the form of ‘Transformation Journey 2032’ which aims to realise the goal of a Viksit Meghalaya.
Sangma highlighted the significant role of Externally Aided Projects in creating critical assets and accelerating development.
He also advocated greater collaboration among North-Eastern States in the areas of trade, exports and environmental sustainability, while underscoring the need for policies tailored to the unique requirements of the region.
Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, emphasised the importance of continuing the support provided through the 15th Finance Commission to sustain the state’s development momentum.
He highlighted the potential for new infrastructure projects, expansion of economic activities, oil and gas exploration and strengthening the agriculture sector.
Rio also stressed the need for improved transport infrastructure and enhanced global market access for products such as Nagaland coffee.
Reaffirming his commitment to collaborative development, he expressed support for the shared vision of achieving a Viksit Bharat.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh highlighted the ongoing efforts associated with rehabilitation and resettlement measures in the state.
He stressed the importance of robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure the timely implementation of reconstruction and housing initiatives, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to support affected communities and restore normalcy.
Participating in the discussion, Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, emhasised on the critical role of tourism, connectivity and digital infrastructure in driving the state’s development.
He highlighted the need for commercially viable air connectivity and improved digital infrastructure to enhance accessibility and economic opportunities across the region.
Tamang also called for the continuation of the North=East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) to promote industrial growth, attract investments and generate employment.
He underscored the importance of policy frameworks that reflect the unique demographic and ecological realities of the North-Eastern Region while ensuring sustainable development.
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha highlighted the state’s geographical constraints, extensive international border and skill gaps, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to accelerate economic growth and investment.
He observed that trade and connectivity infrastructure, including integrated check posts, rail services and air connectivity need to be enhanced.
Dr Saha also underscored the potential of sectors such as bamboo, rubber, textiles, pharmaceuticals, sports and tourism and called for greater support towards skill development, innovation, value addition and export promotion.
He further emphasized the need for enhanced healthcare and educational infrastructure, while noting that Tripura is among the first few states to prepare its Viksit Tripura vision document.
“The discussions focused on sharing of successful initiatives, policy innovations and impactful development schemes across sectors such as agriculture, rural development, healthcare, education, skill development, tourism, livelihoods, infrastructure etc,” a spokesperson from NITI Aayog said.
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