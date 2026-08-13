ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Identifies 4 Sectors To Power India’s Global Manufacturing Push, Flags Existing Weaknesses

New Delhi: NITI Aayog, India's apex public policy thinktank, has identified the manufacturing of chemicals, textiles, solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, and telecom and networking equipment as four priority sectors that could help India expand its manufacturing footprint globally, while flagging import dependence, low domestic value addition and productivity gaps as key challenges.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Thursday released the first volume of the report, Key Sectors to Position India as a Global Manufacturing Hub, which is part of a larger exercise covering 12 sectors that have been shortlisted from an assessment of 62 sectors, based on their attractiveness, strategic importance, operational and financial viability, and value-chain potential.

India is currently the world's fifth-largest manufacturer, but accounts for only around 3 per cent of global manufacturing output, estimated at US$ 17.6 trillion. Manufacturing contributed 17.5 per cent of India's GDP in FY26, while its share of gross value added (GVA) has remained in the 16-18 per cent range for the past two decades.

Telecom: From Production To Value-Addition

In telecom equipment, NITI Aayog said India needs to move beyond simply increasing domestic production and instead focus on local value addition within global value chains.

The report flagged high import dependence for components and limited market access for domestic manufacturers, with localisation particularly low in high-value technologies like 4G and 5G radio access equipment. Nearly 98 per cent of telecom equipment demand comes from private telecom service providers, making their procurement decisions critical for scaling domestic manufacturing.

NITI Aayog recommended incentivising private telecom operators to procure domestically manufactured equipment, particularly radio infrastructure, to help build export capabilities. It also called for support for institute-industry partnerships in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) semiconductor and fabless design skills, alongside greater use of joint ventures and intellectual property-led manufacturing.

India, with more than 1.2 billion telecom subscribers, is the world's second-largest telecommunications market.

Solar PV Cell: China Dependence, Weak R&D Flagged

The report also identified significant opportunities to deepen domestic value addition in solar PV cell manufacturing.

India had 106 GW of installed solar capacity as of March 2025, and needs to add around 174 GW to reach its 2030 target of 280 GW. The domestic PV market, currently estimated at Rs 32,400 crore, is projected to grow at 17-20 per cent annually between FY23 and FY30.

However, NITI Aayog flagged India's heavy dependence on China for solar manufacturing machinery and equipment. Indian companies also spend less than 1 per cent of revenue on R&D, compared with a global average of around 3 per cent.