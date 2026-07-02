NITI Aayog-Backed Study Charts Roadmap To Make Ayurveda A Globally Recognised Healthcare System By 2047
Ayush Ministry has documented over 4,000 Ayurveda research publications, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
New Delhi: A comprehensive roadmap backed by NITI Aayog has proposed an ambitious strategy to transform Ayurveda from a largely product-driven traditional medicine system into a globally recognised, evidence-based healthcare ecosystem by 2047, with formal integration into national health systems, international insurance coverage and a globally mobile professional workforce.
The study, “Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global,” prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a global professional services and consulting firm with financial support from NITI Aayog, lays out a phased implementation plan involving multiple ministries, regulators, research institutions and industry stakeholders to position Ayurveda as an integral component of global healthcare.
The study released in New Delhi on Thursday envisions Ayurveda being formally recognised or integrated into at least 20 national health systems by 2047 through regulated practice pathways, education modules, product registrations and reimbursement mechanisms. It also recommends that specific Ayurvedic treatments for conditions such as chronic low back pain, knee osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disorders, stress, sleep disorders, metabolic syndrome and women’s health be covered under insurance schemes in at least 10 countries.
A major recommendation is the creation of a Global Ayurveda Register (GAR) under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). The register would provide internationally recognised digital credentials aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) standards and support continuous professional development, enabling qualified Ayurveda practitioners to work across countries.
The report also proposes a Global Information Portal as a single-window platform providing country-specific licensing norms, visa requirements, regulatory frameworks, documentation procedures and compliance guidelines, making it easier for practitioners to access overseas opportunities.
To strengthen international legitimacy, the study recommends negotiating Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) with partner countries and multilateral forums such as the G20, BRICS and ASEAN while expanding Ayurveda education through electives in international medical schools under the Ayush Chair initiative.
The roadmap identifies several short-term goals to be achieved by 2029, including the formation of an inter-ministerial Mission Steering Group, publication of an export-oriented Ayurvedic pharmacopoeia with internationally accepted quality standards, creation of a public registry of compliant manufacturing units and medicinal plants, and strengthening India’s medical value travel ecosystem through a more flexible Ayush Visa 2.0.
It also recommends enrolling at least 10,000 Ayurveda practitioners in the Global Register by 2029, introducing competency-based international training modules, signing milestone-based international agreements and strengthening research through a dedicated Research Development Council.
For the medium term, the report proposes establishing 10 International Ayurveda Centres of Excellence across regions such as Europe, North America, the Gulf, Australia and Southeast Asia. These centres would combine clinical services, education, research, quality assurance laboratories and internationally compatible clinical registries.
The report also calls for establishing a World Federation of Ayurveda and Yoga, strengthening domestic quality regulations, promoting WHO-compliant manufacturing practices and securing mutual recognition of Ayurveda micro-credentials in at least 10 countries.
On branding and public outreach, the roadmap recommends country-specific information campaigns addressing concerns relating to safety, quality, heavy metals and sourcing, while encouraging scientific communication backed by clinical trials and real-world evidence. It also suggests organising Ayurveda Weeks through Indian embassies and partnering with universities and healthcare institutions worldwide.
Speaking on the occasion, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the ministry has significantly strengthened the scientific evidence base for Ayurveda. “We have created an index of Ayurveda publications containing more than 4,000 research publications. This demonstrates that a substantial body of scientific work already exists,” he said.
Kotecha added that India is also actively working with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) to mainstream traditional medicine globally.
“It is about creating the right narrative. We are working closely with the Ministry of Health so that authentic information on Ayurveda is disseminated through mainstream education systems,” he said. Responding to questions raised by ETV Bharat on the perception among sections of the medical community that Ayurvedic medicines lack adequate clinical evidence regarding their safety and efficacy, Kotecha said the government is addressing the issue through research, education and greater integration.
He said efforts are underway to expose modern medical practitioners to traditional systems through compulsory internship modules, helping them better understand Ayurveda’s principles and evidence base.
According to Kotecha, expanding scientific publications, improving research quality, adopting international standards and integrating Ayurveda into medical education are expected to address misconceptions and foster greater acceptance among healthcare professionals.
Making a comparative analysis with Traditional Chinese Medicine, the study found that Traditional Chinese Medicine provides the most relevant benchmark for Ayurveda’s global ambitions.
“Traditional Chinese Medicine’s international success is underpinned by mission-scale state support, deep Research & Development funding, and proactive global standards diplomacy. Its integration into national development plans, establishment of over 30 overseas Traditional Chinese Medicine centres, inclusion in multiple free trade agreements, and recognition through ISO/TC 249 standards have significantly advanced its global adoption,” the report stated.
In contrast, according to the report, Ayurveda-despite a strong domestic foundation, has comparatively limited international penetration.
“Key lessons from Traditional Chinese Medicine include prioritising practitioner licensure frameworks, developing internationally harmonised pharmacopeial standards, establishing global research hubs for multi-country trials, and building integrated educational pathways that blend traditional knowledge with modern scientific validation. Ayurveda can accelerate its trajectory by institutionalising similar globally aligned, evidence-driven mechanisms,” it said.