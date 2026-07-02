ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog-Backed Study Charts Roadmap To Make Ayurveda A Globally Recognised Healthcare System By 2047

New Delhi: A comprehensive roadmap backed by NITI Aayog has proposed an ambitious strategy to transform Ayurveda from a largely product-driven traditional medicine system into a globally recognised, evidence-based healthcare ecosystem by 2047, with formal integration into national health systems, international insurance coverage and a globally mobile professional workforce.

The study, “Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global,” prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a global professional services and consulting firm with financial support from NITI Aayog, lays out a phased implementation plan involving multiple ministries, regulators, research institutions and industry stakeholders to position Ayurveda as an integral component of global healthcare.

The study released in New Delhi on Thursday envisions Ayurveda being formally recognised or integrated into at least 20 national health systems by 2047 through regulated practice pathways, education modules, product registrations and reimbursement mechanisms. It also recommends that specific Ayurvedic treatments for conditions such as chronic low back pain, knee osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disorders, stress, sleep disorders, metabolic syndrome and women’s health be covered under insurance schemes in at least 10 countries.

A major recommendation is the creation of a Global Ayurveda Register (GAR) under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). The register would provide internationally recognised digital credentials aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) standards and support continuous professional development, enabling qualified Ayurveda practitioners to work across countries.

The report also proposes a Global Information Portal as a single-window platform providing country-specific licensing norms, visa requirements, regulatory frameworks, documentation procedures and compliance guidelines, making it easier for practitioners to access overseas opportunities.

To strengthen international legitimacy, the study recommends negotiating Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) with partner countries and multilateral forums such as the G20, BRICS and ASEAN while expanding Ayurveda education through electives in international medical schools under the Ayush Chair initiative.

The roadmap identifies several short-term goals to be achieved by 2029, including the formation of an inter-ministerial Mission Steering Group, publication of an export-oriented Ayurvedic pharmacopoeia with internationally accepted quality standards, creation of a public registry of compliant manufacturing units and medicinal plants, and strengthening India’s medical value travel ecosystem through a more flexible Ayush Visa 2.0.

It also recommends enrolling at least 10,000 Ayurveda practitioners in the Global Register by 2029, introducing competency-based international training modules, signing milestone-based international agreements and strengthening research through a dedicated Research Development Council.

For the medium term, the report proposes establishing 10 International Ayurveda Centres of Excellence across regions such as Europe, North America, the Gulf, Australia and Southeast Asia. These centres would combine clinical services, education, research, quality assurance laboratories and internationally compatible clinical registries.

The report also calls for establishing a World Federation of Ayurveda and Yoga, strengthening domestic quality regulations, promoting WHO-compliant manufacturing practices and securing mutual recognition of Ayurveda micro-credentials in at least 10 countries.