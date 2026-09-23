Nithari Serial Killing Accused Surender Koli ‘Died Of Asphyxia’, Reveals Post-Mortem
An autopsy confirmed that Nithari serial killings acquitted accused Surendra Koli died of asphyxia from hanging, ruling out murder in his death, reports Sachin Kumar
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Haridwar: Surendra Koli, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case, died of “asphyxia (lack of oxygen) caused by hanging”, according to a post-mortem report, Uttarakhand Police said on Wednesday.
Police have officially ruled out Koli’s death as murder, based on a detailed medical evaluation of his body, which was found on September 18 inside his newly rented tea stall in the Bhupatwala area of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
Earlier, Koli’s family raised questions about his death as they observed blood coming from his nose and mouth, prompting them to file a formal complaint alleging a local conspiracy.
However, police clarified that the bleeding was caused by “natural post-mortem blood pressure changes and minor trauma” that took place when he died by suicide.
"The police have received Surendra Koli’s post-mortem report. It lists hanging as the cause of death. Other aspects of the case are currently under investigation," said Kundan Singh Rana, the Station House Officer (SHO) for Nagar Kotwali.
According to the Police, Koli lived in Haridwar under his native village name “Sadaram” to conceal his identity. He arrived in the town a few months ago after his absolute legal clearance.
"He worked briefly as a security guard in Roshanabad but was forced to change accommodations multiple times because he could not complete regular police verifications without revealing his background. Just four days before his death, he had borrowed money to set up a small tea stall opposite a local temple,” they added.
Koli gained national notoriety between 2005 and 2006 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe unearthed 19 human skeletons from a drain behind the property, leading to a Ghaziabad court sentencing Koli and his employer to death in 2009. He worked as a cook at a bungalow in Nithari village of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
After a two-decade legal battle, the Supreme Court acquitted both men in November 2025, citing “unreliable confessions”, lack of circumstantial evidence and widespread flaws in the initial evidence collection.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) alongside forensic units will continue processing the site to comprehensively map out Koli's final conversations and financial disputes prior to the alleged suicide.
More About Nithari Case
The infamous Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletons were found in the backyard and drains near a bungalow of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida. The discovery had triggered widespread outrage across the country as it was linked to the disappearance and killings of several children and women.
Koli and Pandher were the main accused in the case, but were acquitted. Pandher was released on October 20, 2023, after his acquittal, while Koli was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2025 in the last case. Earlier, he was acquitted in the 12 other related cases.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
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