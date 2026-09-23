ETV Bharat / bharat

Nithari Serial Killing Accused Surender Koli ‘Died Of Asphyxia’, Reveals Post-Mortem

Haridwar: Surendra Koli, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case, died of “asphyxia (lack of oxygen) caused by hanging”, according to a post-mortem report, Uttarakhand Police said on Wednesday.

Police have officially ruled out Koli’s death as murder, based on a detailed medical evaluation of his body, which was found on September 18 inside his newly rented tea stall in the Bhupatwala area of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Koli’s family raised questions about his death as they observed blood coming from his nose and mouth, prompting them to file a formal complaint alleging a local conspiracy.

However, police clarified that the bleeding was caused by “natural post-mortem blood pressure changes and minor trauma” that took place when he died by suicide.

"The police have received Surendra Koli’s post-mortem report. It lists hanging as the cause of death. Other aspects of the case are currently under investigation," said Kundan Singh Rana, the Station House Officer (SHO) for Nagar Kotwali.

According to the Police, Koli lived in Haridwar under his native village name “Sadaram” to conceal his identity. He arrived in the town a few months ago after his absolute legal clearance.

"He worked briefly as a security guard in Roshanabad but was forced to change accommodations multiple times because he could not complete regular police verifications without revealing his background. Just four days before his death, he had borrowed money to set up a small tea stall opposite a local temple,” they added.

Koli gained national notoriety between 2005 and 2006 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe unearthed 19 human skeletons from a drain behind the property, leading to a Ghaziabad court sentencing Koli and his employer to death in 2009. He worked as a cook at a bungalow in Nithari village of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.