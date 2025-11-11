ETV Bharat / bharat

Nithari Killings Case: Surendra Koli To Be Released, SC Acquits Him In Last Pending Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli in the sole case in which his conviction still stands, and ordered his immediate release if not wanted in any other case. The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, which heard Koli’s plea in open court.

Koli had been convicted for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Noida’s Nithari village. His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in February 2011, and his review plea was dismissed in 2014.

Today, Justice Vikram Nath, pronouncing the judgment, said: “The curative petition is allowed….”. In October, 2025, the apex court reserved its verdict on a curative petition filed by Surendra Koli, challenging his conviction and death sentence in one of the Nithari murder cases, observing that his plea “deserves to be allowed.” Koli, sentenced to death in multiple cases, had been acquitted in 12 cases by the Allahabad High Court due to unreliable prosecution evidence.

Justice Nath said, “The petitioner is acquitted of the charges in sections 302 (murder), 364, 376, and 201, of the IPC. All the sentences and fines imposed are quashed. The petitioner shall be released forthwith, if not required in any other case or proceeding. The registry shall communicate the judgment forthwith to the superintendent of the jail concerned and to the trial court for immediate compliance”.