Nithari Killings Case: Surendra Koli To Be Released, SC Acquits Him In Last Pending Case
Surendra Koli, sentenced to death in multiple cases, had been acquitted in 12 cases by the Allahabad High Court due to unreliable prosecution evidence.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli in the sole case in which his conviction still stands, and ordered his immediate release if not wanted in any other case. The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, which heard Koli’s plea in open court.
Koli had been convicted for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Noida’s Nithari village. His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in February 2011, and his review plea was dismissed in 2014.
Today, Justice Vikram Nath, pronouncing the judgment, said: “The curative petition is allowed….”. In October, 2025, the apex court reserved its verdict on a curative petition filed by Surendra Koli, challenging his conviction and death sentence in one of the Nithari murder cases, observing that his plea “deserves to be allowed.” Koli, sentenced to death in multiple cases, had been acquitted in 12 cases by the Allahabad High Court due to unreliable prosecution evidence.
Justice Nath said, “The petitioner is acquitted of the charges in sections 302 (murder), 364, 376, and 201, of the IPC. All the sentences and fines imposed are quashed. The petitioner shall be released forthwith, if not required in any other case or proceeding. The registry shall communicate the judgment forthwith to the superintendent of the jail concerned and to the trial court for immediate compliance”.
In February 2011, the apex court had upheld Koli's conviction for the killing of a 15-year-old girl. However, he moved the apex court again with a curative petition, after he was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the remaining 12 cases against him.
In October this year, while hearing Koli’s curative petition, the apex court had observed that the conviction was merely based on a statement and the recovery of the kitchen knife. The apex court had also said that an anomalous situation has arisen due to the acquittal in the rest of the cases.
The Nithari killings came to light with the discovery of skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's house at Nithari in Noida on December 29, 2006.
