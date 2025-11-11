ETV Bharat / bharat

Nithari Killings Case: Surendra Koli To Be Released, SC Acquits Him In Last Pending Case

Surendra Koli, sentenced to death in multiple cases, had been acquitted in 12 cases by the Allahabad High Court due to unreliable prosecution evidence.

A lawyer walks past the Supreme Court of India amid cloudy weather in New Delhi on Monday, October 6, 2025.
A lawyer walks past the Supreme Court of India amid cloudy weather in New Delhi on Monday, October 6, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli in the sole case in which his conviction still stands, and ordered his immediate release if not wanted in any other case. The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, which heard Koli’s plea in open court.

Koli had been convicted for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Noida’s Nithari village. His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in February 2011, and his review plea was dismissed in 2014.

Today, Justice Vikram Nath, pronouncing the judgment, said: “The curative petition is allowed….”. In October, 2025, the apex court reserved its verdict on a curative petition filed by Surendra Koli, challenging his conviction and death sentence in one of the Nithari murder cases, observing that his plea “deserves to be allowed.” Koli, sentenced to death in multiple cases, had been acquitted in 12 cases by the Allahabad High Court due to unreliable prosecution evidence.

Justice Nath said, “The petitioner is acquitted of the charges in sections 302 (murder), 364, 376, and 201, of the IPC. All the sentences and fines imposed are quashed. The petitioner shall be released forthwith, if not required in any other case or proceeding. The registry shall communicate the judgment forthwith to the superintendent of the jail concerned and to the trial court for immediate compliance”.

In February 2011, the apex court had upheld Koli's conviction for the killing of a 15-year-old girl. However, he moved the apex court again with a curative petition, after he was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the remaining 12 cases against him.

In October this year, while hearing Koli’s curative petition, the apex court had observed that the conviction was merely based on a statement and the recovery of the kitchen knife. The apex court had also said that an anomalous situation has arisen due to the acquittal in the rest of the cases.

The Nithari killings came to light with the discovery of skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's house at Nithari in Noida on December 29, 2006.

Also Read:

  1. ‘Cowardly Incident, Committed To Upholding Rule Of Law’, SC Pays Homage To Victims Of Red Fort Blast
  2. DMK, CPI-M, Congress In SC against SIR Of Electoral Roll In TN, WB

TAGGED:

NITHARI KILLINGS CASE
SURENDRA KOLI
SUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.