ETV Bharat / bharat

Nithari Case Accused Surendra Koli Found Dead At Tea Stall In Haridwar, Police Suspect Suicide

FILE IMAGE: Surendra Koli being taken to a CBI court from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad on 12 May, 2010. ( PTI )

Haridwar: Surendra Koli, who was an accused in the Nithari killings case, was found dead at a rented tea stall in Haridwar's Bhupatwala area on Friday.

Police said the matter appears to be a case of suicide at this stage, although the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Koli had been living in Haridwar for some time and had recently started running a rented tea stall. His body was found at the stall in front of Lal Mata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road in the Bhupatwala area of north Haridwar.

Body Found At Tea Stall

According to police, information was received in the morning that a person had allegedly hanged himself at the tea stall. A team from the Saptarishi Police Outpost reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Police identified the deceased as Surendra Koli, a resident of Mangrukhal village in the Bhikiasain area of Almora district. His family members were informed about his death.

The forensic team also reached the spot and examined the scene. Police said they would examine evidence collected from the location as part of the investigation.

Shishupal Singh Negi, CO City, Haridwar, said, "A person's body has been found. It has been ascertained that the deceased was Surendra Koli, who, as per the information available so far, was an accused in the Nithari case. He had been living here for some time and was running a tea stall on rent."

He added, "Police received information this morning that a person had allegedly hanged himself. Our forensic team reached the spot. A panel will conduct the post-mortem examination. Based on the evidence found at the spot, further information will be shared with you."

Negi said the body was in police custody and the panchanama and post-mortem proceedings were underway.

"At present, it appears to be a case of suicide. The body is in police custody, and the panchanama and post-mortem proceedings are underway. The matter is still under investigation, and whatever emerges from the investigation will be shared accordingly," he said.

Police are examining all aspects of the incident. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning people who had been in contact with Koli.