Nithari Case Accused Surendra Koli Found Dead At Tea Stall In Haridwar, Police Suspect Suicide
A forensic team examined the scene while police informed Koli's family and began proceedings, including a panchanama and a panel-led post-mortem examination.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST|
Updated : September 18, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Haridwar: Surendra Koli, who was an accused in the Nithari killings case, was found dead at a rented tea stall in Haridwar's Bhupatwala area on Friday.
Police said the matter appears to be a case of suicide at this stage, although the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.
Koli had been living in Haridwar for some time and had recently started running a rented tea stall. His body was found at the stall in front of Lal Mata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road in the Bhupatwala area of north Haridwar.
VIDEO | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Surendra Koli, an accused in the Nithari case, allegedly dies by suicide in the Bhupatwala area.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026
Shishupal Singh Negi, CO City, Haridwar, says, "A person's body has been found. It has been ascertained that the deceased was Surendra Koli, who, as… pic.twitter.com/uUb0GFAUzM
Body Found At Tea Stall
According to police, information was received in the morning that a person had allegedly hanged himself at the tea stall. A team from the Saptarishi Police Outpost reached the spot and took the body into custody.
Police identified the deceased as Surendra Koli, a resident of Mangrukhal village in the Bhikiasain area of Almora district. His family members were informed about his death.
The forensic team also reached the spot and examined the scene. Police said they would examine evidence collected from the location as part of the investigation.
Shishupal Singh Negi, CO City, Haridwar, said, "A person's body has been found. It has been ascertained that the deceased was Surendra Koli, who, as per the information available so far, was an accused in the Nithari case. He had been living here for some time and was running a tea stall on rent."
He added, "Police received information this morning that a person had allegedly hanged himself. Our forensic team reached the spot. A panel will conduct the post-mortem examination. Based on the evidence found at the spot, further information will be shared with you."
Negi said the body was in police custody and the panchanama and post-mortem proceedings were underway.
"At present, it appears to be a case of suicide. The body is in police custody, and the panchanama and post-mortem proceedings are underway. The matter is still under investigation, and whatever emerges from the investigation will be shared accordingly," he said.
Police are examining all aspects of the incident. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning people who had been in contact with Koli.
Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Nithari case accused Surendra Koli died by suicide by hanging himself at a tea stall in front of Lal Mata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road in the Bhupatwala area of North Haridwar. Koli had reportedly been selling tea there for the past few days, and his body… pic.twitter.com/THqRnbCbdJ— IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026
Koli Had Recently Started Tea Stall
The preliminary investigation found that Koli had been living in Haridwar for the past few months. Before starting the tea stall, he reportedly worked as a security guard in Roshanabad.
Police said he had opened the tea stall in Bhupatwala only a few days before his death. Police are examining the circumstances of his stay in Haridwar and his activities in the period leading up to his death.
Investigators are also looking into a possible family dispute. Police have said that Koli had been separated from his family after his name surfaced in the Nithari case. However, no definite reason for the suspected suicide has been established so far.
Koli Was Accused In Nithari Killings
VIDEO | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Surendra Koli, an accused in the Nithari case, was found dead in the Bhupatwala area. Police said he allegedly died by suicide.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026
Koli had reportedly been living in Bhupatwala and running a tea stall for the past few days.
Police reached the spot,… pic.twitter.com/9AYUkXh6Eb
Koli's name came into the spotlight in connection with the Nithari killings in Noida. He was a domestic worker at businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's house in Noida when the case emerged in 2006.
Human remains, including skeletal remains, skulls and bones, were discovered near Pandher's bungalow in Sector 31, Noida. The findings triggered widespread public outrage and led to an investigation into the disappearance and killings of children and women.
Koli was made a main accused and faced multiple cases in connection with the killings. He was awarded death sentences in several cases over the years.
Pandher was also an accused in the case and was released from jail in October 2023 after his acquittal.
According to the information available in the case, Koli was acquitted in the Nithari cases, with the Supreme Court allowing his curative petition in November last year. His acquittal formally ended the legal proceedings against him in the cases in which he had been convicted.
The post-mortem examination is expected to establish the cause and circumstances of Koli's death. Police said they will share further details as the investigation and forensic examination progress.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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