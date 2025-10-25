ETV Bharat / bharat

At Technozion 25, NIT Warangal Students Display Engineering Brilliance

Warangal: Over two days, Telangana's most prestigious engineering college, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Warangal, hosted Technozion 25, the pride of its annual events calendar.

The highly anticipated technical fest, attracting participants from institutions across the country, has been a showcase of technological creativity and brilliance for young minds since its inception in 2006. And this year was no different.

Between Friday and Saturday, enthusiastic participants put their best foot forward with experiments and displays that dazzled visitors from local schools, making them think differently and inspiring the future generations to let loose their creative energies.

Some of the most eye-catching experiments and presentations included:

The Fast Lane

Youths are rebels without a cause who love living life dangerously, on the fast lane. NIT Warangal's budding engineers are no different. Team Mechaholics, comprising Karthik Goud, Jansika, Vamsi, Nazaruddin, Pranav, and others, and supervised by faculty advisor Professor Naga Srinivas, put on display their vehicle that had, in September, won the runner-up prize at Quad Torc 2025 — an esteemed competition hosted by an engineering college in Bhopal. They had competed against 40 teams from across the country to build a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle (ATV), powered by a 250 cc engine.

Another vehicle that wowed visitors was the Formula-style racing car, named McAster by its designers, Aditya Dubey, Lochan, Sudarshan, Vaishnavi, and others. It was built under the supervision of Acharya Prashant Kumar and showcased in the Supra 2025 competition held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in August, where it was placed third at the national level.

Heads Set For Space

Elsewhere, the team of the NIT's Science and Astronomy Club, comprising Srilakshmi Narasimha, Anil, Ashrith, and others, had put up on display a virtual reality (VR) headset under the theme 'VR Space Tour', using which, one can play the Beat Laser game. Putting it on immediately transports you to deep space. With 360-degree technology, it feels like you are in space.

Remote Controlled Hurdles