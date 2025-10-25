At Technozion 25, NIT Warangal Students Display Engineering Brilliance
The annual fest, attracting participants from across India, has been a showcase of technological creativity for young minds since its inception in 2006.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Warangal: Over two days, Telangana's most prestigious engineering college, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Warangal, hosted Technozion 25, the pride of its annual events calendar.
The highly anticipated technical fest, attracting participants from institutions across the country, has been a showcase of technological creativity and brilliance for young minds since its inception in 2006. And this year was no different.
Between Friday and Saturday, enthusiastic participants put their best foot forward with experiments and displays that dazzled visitors from local schools, making them think differently and inspiring the future generations to let loose their creative energies.
Some of the most eye-catching experiments and presentations included:
The Fast Lane
Youths are rebels without a cause who love living life dangerously, on the fast lane. NIT Warangal's budding engineers are no different. Team Mechaholics, comprising Karthik Goud, Jansika, Vamsi, Nazaruddin, Pranav, and others, and supervised by faculty advisor Professor Naga Srinivas, put on display their vehicle that had, in September, won the runner-up prize at Quad Torc 2025 — an esteemed competition hosted by an engineering college in Bhopal. They had competed against 40 teams from across the country to build a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle (ATV), powered by a 250 cc engine.
Another vehicle that wowed visitors was the Formula-style racing car, named McAster by its designers, Aditya Dubey, Lochan, Sudarshan, Vaishnavi, and others. It was built under the supervision of Acharya Prashant Kumar and showcased in the Supra 2025 competition held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in August, where it was placed third at the national level.
Heads Set For Space
Elsewhere, the team of the NIT's Science and Astronomy Club, comprising Srilakshmi Narasimha, Anil, Ashrith, and others, had put up on display a virtual reality (VR) headset under the theme 'VR Space Tour', using which, one can play the Beat Laser game. Putting it on immediately transports you to deep space. With 360-degree technology, it feels like you are in space.
Remote Controlled Hurdles
In a separate hall, students of Mechanical Engineering — Om Patil, Ashish, Surya, and Srujan — had organised an Off Track RC Car Showdown event that drew enthusiastic participation. The challenge was to build a remote controlled car and drive it across the indoor track they had laid out with bumps, caves, curves, and rocks.
Bots At Work And Play
Warangal's own robotics entrepreneur Sukanya Bandaru of Kreative Robotics, helmed the robotics competition where 38 students from various schools introduced robots that walk and deliver chocolates, shake hands, play basketball, greet people, etc.. These included robots made from waste and cardboard.
No Minority Report For Lying
Electronics and Communication Engineering students of the NIT, Likhit, Abhiram, Manvita, Akshara, and others, had fun with their ‘lie detector’ — a maze of wires funning from a computer to your fingers. If you lie, the computer programme notes and analyses the changes in sweat and heart rate to make the diagnosis. If you tell the truth, a green light goes on. If you lie, a red light goes on.
Future Of Warfare
The 'Bomb Away' experiment designed by a team culled from from various departments of the NIT — Dhanwant, Varshit, Vikas, Ryan, and others — was unveiled on Saturday, and left visitors stunned. In it, a remote controlled plane rose high in the sky and dropped "nuclear bombs" at a designated place, all the while sending live video feed of the action.
One Way Ticket To The Moon
Meanwhile, a team from the NIT Satellite and Electronics Amateur Club, comprising Arpit, Charani, Roma, Gauri, and Sai Venkat, launched their rocket 'Launch Pad' that was powered by the Estes B6-4 solid propellant rocket that doesn't require any liquid fuel.
Also Read:
- Telangana Excise Department Earns Record Rs 2,854 Cr From Liquor Shop License Applications
- Telangana: Three Friends Die By Suicide In Three Days In Abdullapurmet
- NIMS Performs Rare Treatment For Pulmonary Hypertension, First In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
- Kurnool Bus Fire: Drivers Booked For Negligence, Speeding; 6 Telangana Residents Among Dead