NIT Warangal B.Tech Students Secure Record Annual Packages Of Over Rs 1 Cr

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has achieved a remarkable milestone in campus placements, with students landing record-breaking salary offers during the ongoing 2025–26 recruitment drive. Two B.Tech students have bagged the highest-ever domestic packages in the institute’s history, setting new benchmarks for future graduates.

Narayan Tyagi, a final-year B.Tech student in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), received an annual package of Rs 1.27 crore, while Mohammad Nahil Nashwan from Electrical and Electronics Engineering secured a Rs 1 crore offer.

The placement drive is being coordinated by Professor P. Venkata Suresh, Head of the Centre for Career Planning and Development (CCPD).