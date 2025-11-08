NIT Warangal B.Tech Students Secure Record Annual Packages Of Over Rs 1 Cr
In the last two months, over 190 students have secured packages between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 70 lakh.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has achieved a remarkable milestone in campus placements, with students landing record-breaking salary offers during the ongoing 2025–26 recruitment drive. Two B.Tech students have bagged the highest-ever domestic packages in the institute’s history, setting new benchmarks for future graduates.
Narayan Tyagi, a final-year B.Tech student in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), received an annual package of Rs 1.27 crore, while Mohammad Nahil Nashwan from Electrical and Electronics Engineering secured a Rs 1 crore offer.
The placement drive is being coordinated by Professor P. Venkata Suresh, Head of the Centre for Career Planning and Development (CCPD).
Congratulating the students, NIT Warangal Director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi described the success as a proud moment for the institute and a reflection of its academic excellence.
According to official placement data, within the last two months, six students have received offers exceeding Rs 70 lakh per annum, and over 190 students have secured packages between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 70 lakh.
Expressing his gratitude, Narayan Tyagi shared, "I'm from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. My father is an engineer, and my mother is a teacher. My fascination with science developed early, thanks to my mother’s encouragement. My goal is to keep learning and exploring new opportunities in the tech world."
These exceptional placement figures reaffirm NIT Warangal’s standing as one of India’s premier engineering institutions, say the professors at the institute, adding that the NIT is consistently producing highly skilled graduates equipped to excel in the global technology and innovation industries.
