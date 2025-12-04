ETV Bharat / bharat

NIT Rourkela Unveils New Wastewater Technology To Revive India's Dhobi Ghats And Protect Urban Water Bodies

Rourkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Odisha, have designed a first-of-its-kind nature-based wastewater treatment system aimed at revitalising India's dhobi ghats and protect the urban water bodies.

The research team led by Prof Kasturi Dutta, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, along with researchers Divyani Kumari (PhD) and Karthika Shanmugam (M. Tech), has developed what has been named "Constructed Wetland–Microbial Fuel Cell (CW-MFC) System" to specifically treat highly polluted laundry wastewater.

Dhobi Ghats, the traditional laundry spaces, still serve as socio-economic support in many Indian cities. Due to acute water shortages, and drying borewells, the availability of open water has become very limited. Simultaneously, untreated laundry wastewater, laden with synthetic detergents, dyes, and microfibres, contaminates rivers, lakes, and wetlands, exacerbating water scarcity and harming aquatic ecosystems.

To address this challenge, the innovative setup designed by NIT Rourkela research team has created a low-cost, chemical-free, and energy-independent wastewater treatment solution by merging wetland plants, engineered filtration layers, and electricity producing microorganisms.

As a pilot project, the team tested the developed system at NIT Rourkela's own Dhobi ghat which produces approximately 1400 litres of detergent-rich wastewater daily. The developed system successfully removed surfactants and chemical oxygen demand (COD) to levels of permissible limits (1 ppm) specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The system consists of two cylindrical constructed wetland units integrated with a microbial fuel cell. Each unit is filled with layers of differently sized gravel, followed by sand and soil. A layer of graphite chunks is placed at the bottom between the gravel layers to function as the anode, while another layer of graphite chunks at the top serves as the cathode. Both units are planted with the locally available wetland species plant, 'Canna spp'.

The wastewater from Dhobi ghat is collected and pumped to an overhead tank which is connected to the developed systems, and then gets processed and treated, resulting in an odourless and colorless water that can be reused for washing purposes.