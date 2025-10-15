NIT Hamirpur's Aryan Mittal Bags Rs 3.40 Crore Package; 15 Students Grab Rs 40 Lakh-Plus Offers This Year
NIT Hamirpur's Aryan Mittal has grabbed Rs 3.40 crore annual package in recent campus placements. This year, over 15 students got Rs 40 lakh-plus packages.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST
Hamirpur: Shattering all previous records, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has kicked off the 2025-2026 placement season on a mind-boggling note. Aryan Mittal, a dual-degree student in Electronics and Communication Engineering, has grabbed an annual package of Rs 3.40 crore from an international company, the highest package recorded so far by any student at the institute.
Not only this, one more girl student of the institutue has secured a package of Rs one crore while 15 others have received packages over Rs 40 lakh.
According to NIT Hamirpur, the highest package prior to this placement season was Rs 2.05 crore.
Highlighting the placement results, the institute released figures for top female offers and averages. Among girls, Mansi Joshi, a Computer Science student, secured the highest package of Rs one crore. Yatha Grover and Vaishali Thakur received packages of Rs 68 lakh each. Overall, the average package at NIT Hamirpur has risen to Rs 15 lakh, which the institute said is already its strongest ever.
Director Prof. HM Suryavanshi said renowned companies from across the world including Tesla, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Disha, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Nvidia, Atlassian, Quizizz, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Samsung, Dell Technologies, MathWorks, Myntra, Accenture and DocuSign are participating in this semester's campus recruitment. He said this increased participating of global companies will help students explore new opportunities.
Prof. Suryavanshi said, "This semester, more than 15 students received packages of over Rs 40 lakh and 50 students received packages of over Rs 30 lakh. These figures are a testament to NIT Hamirpur's growing reputation and academic excellence in the current employment landscape.”
He added that the achievement is the result of hard work of students, faculty guidance and strong industry ties. He further expressed hope that even higher offers will come in the coming months, and said the institute is not only focusing on academic excellence but also is encouraging innovation, research and a startup culture so that students are well prepared for future challenges.
Also Read
JEE Advanced Top Rankers Skip IITs This Year; Placement Concerns And Lower Salary Package Possible Reasons
IIIT Bangalore Student Gets Rs 1.45 Crore Annual Package, Highest Ever In Institute's History