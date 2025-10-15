ETV Bharat / bharat

NIT Hamirpur's Aryan Mittal Bags Rs 3.40 Crore Package; 15 Students Grab Rs 40 Lakh-Plus Offers This Year

Hamirpur: Shattering all previous records, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has kicked off the 2025-2026 placement season on a mind-boggling note. Aryan Mittal, a dual-degree student in Electronics and Communication Engineering, has grabbed an annual package of Rs 3.40 crore from an international company, the highest package recorded so far by any student at the institute.

Not only this, one more girl student of the institutue has secured a package of Rs one crore while 15 others have received packages over Rs 40 lakh.

According to NIT Hamirpur, the highest package prior to this placement season was Rs 2.05 crore.

Highlighting the placement results, the institute released figures for top female offers and averages. Among girls, Mansi Joshi, a Computer Science student, secured the highest package of Rs one crore. Yatha Grover and Vaishali Thakur received packages of Rs 68 lakh each. Overall, the average package at NIT Hamirpur has risen to Rs 15 lakh, which the institute said is already its strongest ever.