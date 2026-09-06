ETV Bharat / bharat

Nishu Azad Alleges Stones Thrown At Her House; Pro-Hindu Groups To Protest On Sunday

Meanwhile, some pro-Hindu organisations are set to protest at Parliament Street police station on Sunday and demand action against alleged derogatory posts targeting Hindu deities. A complaint was filed at Parliament Street police station on Saturday against Nishu and her father for allegedly publishing derogatory posts targeting Hindu deities.

She has appealed to the administration and the police to take the matter of their safety seriously.

She expressed concern regarding her safety and that of her parents. "What if something happens to my parents?" she asked.

Uploading a video on her X handle, Nishu alleged that goons associated with the BJP and RSS had gathered outside her residence, boasting nobody can harm them. Showing stones and broken glass inside her home, she alleged that some individuals pelted stones.

In an appeal on social media, Nishu said, "I respectfully request the police authorities to kindly provide necessary security as I have genuine concerns for my safety. Your prompt assistance would be greatly appreciated."

The incident comes a day after the arrest of Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting Nishu's father.

New Delhi: Student activist Nishu Azad has pleaded for police protection, alleging that unknown individuals pelted stones at her residence in Ghaziabad's Shalimar Garden area on Saturday night​​.

While Nishu voices concerns over stone-pelting at her home and her safety, the proposed protest by Hindu organisations is likely to intensify political and social activity over this case in Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar visited Nishu's residence and gathered details while discussing the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack on her father. Jakhar has assured the family of all possible democratic and legal support in their fight for justice.

According to a statement issued by the NSUI, the family shared their concerns regarding the alleged attack on Nishu's father and the failure to register an FIR in the case.

The NSUI has alleged that the failure to register an FIR raises serious questions about the law and order situation. After the meeting, Vinod said Nishu and her family are not alone. "No citizen should be denied justice and security due to political pressure. The Indian Constitution grants every citizen the right to equality, dignity, and justice. The rule of law cannot be undermined by political or governmental pressure. We will stand firmly with Nishu and her family and continue to raise their voice until justice is served," he said.

Vinod noted that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has stood by Nishu and her family from the very beginning. NSUI will provide all possible democratic and legal assistance to the family.

The NSUI has demanded a fair and independent investigation into the matter, along with security and justice for the family. It said it would continue to raise its voice regarding the issue in a democratic manner.

The controversy surrounding the attack on Nishu's father Sanjay Azad during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar escalated on Friday when they, accompanied by members of the CJP, Congress leaders and MP Pappu Yadav, marched to the Parliament Street police station. During this, dozens of people staged a protest outside the police station, demanding arrest of the accused, Swatantra Bhardwaj.

The issue gained momentum after Bhardwaj on a podcast allegedly admitted to assaulting Nishu Azad's father, saying it left Sanhay with serious injuries that required several stitches. Bhardwaj also claimed that he should have been charged with a serious offence like attempted murder, yet he was roaming freely and claimed to have connections with prominent political leaders. The issue escalated significantly after this video went viral.

Hours later, police arrested Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr and Sections of the POCSO Act were also added to the case based on Nishu's complaint.

The incident occurred on June 23 during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi when a group, including Bhardwaj, protested against Nishu, alleging she had used derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister and Hindu deities. An altercation and a physical scuffle allegedly broke out between Nishu's father and the group.

Delhi Police had then claimed that Sanjay underwent a medical examination, which revealed that he had sustained minor injuries.