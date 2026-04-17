Sonia Gandhi And Congress Leaders Once Opposed Caste Census, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey In Lok Sabha
BJP leader from Jharkhand strongly criticised Congress for its stand against the caste Census when the party was in power
Published : April 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking part in the debate on changes to the women's reservation in Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey criticised Congress for opposing the caste Census when the UPA was in power at the Centre.
"In 2011, Sonia Gandhi had said that caste Census will destroy the country when Mulayam Singh, Lalu Yadav and Gopinath Munde ji were consistently demanding the same," he said.
"I have the statement of Sonia Gandhi. She had said that caste Census does not fall in the ambit of the Constitution and hence the Congress opposes it," Dubey said.
"The then Union minister Chidamabaram said that caste Census will divide the country, while Pranab Mukherjee said that caste Census will never happen," he said. The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that whether our government remains or not, we will not do a caste census, he accused.
Now, our government is doing the caste census, he said and added that it will come out by 2027.
He recalled that April 17 was the date in 1987 when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi first faced allegations in the Bofors case. He added that the same date also marked the day the Congress brought down the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.
He hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying his Lok Sabha speech looked like a “magic show.”
Dubey questioned whether Gandhi was trying to perform “magic or a dance” during his address, adding that the speech lacked the seriousness expected in the House.
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