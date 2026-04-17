ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi And Congress Leaders Once Opposed Caste Census, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Taking part in the debate on changes to the women's reservation in Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey criticised Congress for opposing the caste Census when the UPA was in power at the Centre.

"In 2011, Sonia Gandhi had said that caste Census will destroy the country when Mulayam Singh, Lalu Yadav and Gopinath Munde ji were consistently demanding the same," he said.

"I have the statement of Sonia Gandhi. She had said that caste Census does not fall in the ambit of the Constitution and hence the Congress opposes it," Dubey said.

"The then Union minister Chidamabaram said that caste Census will divide the country, while Pranab Mukherjee said that caste Census will never happen," he said. The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that whether our government remains or not, we will not do a caste census, he accused.