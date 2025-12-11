Nishikant Dubey Accuses Gandhi Family Of Corruption, Lok Sabha Adjourned For Day Amid Cong Protest
Nishikant Dubey claimed the Gandhi family seized the property of Associated Journals Limited worth Rs 2,000 crore for a paltry sum of Rs 50 lakh.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi of indulging in large-scale corruption, triggering vociferous protests from leaders of the opposition party. The Gandhi family usurped the property of Associated Journals Limited worth Rs 2,000 crore for a paltry sum of Rs 50 lakh, Dubey claimed in the Lok Sabha.
BJP leader Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day amid protests from Congress members. Earlier, Congress member from Chandrapur, Pratibha Dhanorkar, demanded trains to Pune and Mumbai from her constituency.
Dhanorkar said her Lok Sabha constituency, Chandrapur, is known for coal and electricity production and still does not have train connectivity to Mumbai and Pune, the state capital and the cultural capital, respectively.
Congress member from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, demanded that public representatives be involved in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.
