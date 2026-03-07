Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Holds Meeting With JD(U) Leaders, Could Join Party Tomorrow
As Nitish Kumar files his Rajya Sabha nomination, speculation grows that his son, Nishant Kumar, may soon take an active political role.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Patna: A significant political development unfolded in Bihar on Saturday as Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, appeared to step into an active political role for the first time.
Nishant visited the residence of JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha on Saturday morning, where he held an important informal meeting with several young MLAs and senior party leaders, ahead of his possible entry into the party.
Who Attended The Meeting?
Nishant Kumar, who has largely stayed away from the political spotlight, was seen actively engaging with party leaders during the meeting. Several prominent JD(U) leaders and a large number of young legislators were present at the gathering held at Sanjay Jha’s residence.
Those in attendance included JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, MLC Sanjay Gandhi, Lallan Saraf and senior leader and minister Shravan Kumar. Among the younger faces, MLAs, including Chetan Anand, were also part of the meeting.
When Will He Join JD(U)?
According to sources, Nishant Kumar may formally join the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday, March 8. A special programme is likely to be organised in Patna where he may be given primary membership of the party. Party workers and leaders from various districts of Bihar are expected to attend the event. The development is being viewed as an important political moment for both the party and the state.
Nitish Kumar Set For Rajya Sabha
Nishant Kumar’s likely entry into politics comes at a time when his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. Nitish Kumar had earlier expressed his desire to move to the Upper House in a social media post. On March 5, he filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha in the presence of Amit Shah.
Following this development, discussions about the future leadership of the JD(U) have intensified. Political observers believe the party may gradually move towards handing over greater responsibilities to the next generation and strengthening young leadership.
Speculation Over Deputy Chief Minister Post
As Nitish Kumar prepares for a possible move to the Rajya Sabha, speculation has also grown over who will lead the Bihar government. Some reports suggest Nishant Kumar could be made deputy chief minister. Sources indicate there may be only one deputy chief minister in the new arrangement.
However, senior JD(U) leaders maintain that Nitish Kumar himself will take the final decision regarding the next chief minister. Observers say the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections could mark a significant turning point in Bihar’s political landscape.
