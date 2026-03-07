ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Holds Meeting With JD(U) Leaders, Could Join Party Tomorrow

Patna: A significant political development unfolded in Bihar on Saturday as Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, appeared to step into an active political role for the first time.

Nishant visited the residence of JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha on Saturday morning, where he held an important informal meeting with several young MLAs and senior party leaders, ahead of his possible entry into the party.

Who Attended The Meeting?

Nishant Kumar, who has largely stayed away from the political spotlight, was seen actively engaging with party leaders during the meeting. Several prominent JD(U) leaders and a large number of young legislators were present at the gathering held at Sanjay Jha’s residence.

Those in attendance included JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, MLC Sanjay Gandhi, Lallan Saraf and senior leader and minister Shravan Kumar. Among the younger faces, MLAs, including Chetan Anand, were also part of the meeting.

When Will He Join JD(U)?

According to sources, Nishant Kumar may formally join the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday, March 8. A special programme is likely to be organised in Patna where he may be given primary membership of the party. Party workers and leaders from various districts of Bihar are expected to attend the event. The development is being viewed as an important political moment for both the party and the state.