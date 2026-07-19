ETV Bharat / bharat

Nirmohi Akhara Moves SC Seeking Reconstitution Of Ram Temple Trust As 'Public Trust'

New Delhi: The Nirmohi Akhara has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to reconstitute the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the affairs of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, as a “public trust”.

In its application filed before the apex court, Nirmohi Akhara has sought directions declaring that the existing structure and composition of the trust as a "private trust" was inconsistent with the spirit and intent of the top court's November 2019 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The application has been filed in the disposed of matter in which the apex court on November 9, 2019, delivered a landmark verdict that paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The 2019 verdict also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. The Nirmohi Akhara filed the application through Mahant Raja Ramchandracharya Ateet Guru Raghunath Das.

It has sought a direction to the Centre "to suitably recast the scheme and reconstitute the trust as a public trust and include therein structural safeguards for appropriate oversight of the decisions of the board of trustees by the seers of Ramanandi Bairagi Sampradaya with supervisory powers over the decisions of the board".

The application has also sought to lay down the guiding principles for the appointment of trustees by the Centre.

“Direct that all rituals, sewa, bhog, puja and religious ceremonies in the Ram temple be conducted strictly according to the Ramanandi Sampradaya and the long-established customs and usages historically followed by the Nirmohi Akhara before the acquisition of the disputed site,” it said.