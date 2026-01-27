ETV Bharat / bharat

Nirmala Sitharaman To Make History With 9th Consecutive Budget

FILE- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet at Ministry of Finance before heading to the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record ninth consecutive budget on February 1, which is expected to contain reform measures aimed at shoring up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.

This will take Sitharaman closer to the record of 10 budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods. Desai presented a total of 6 budgets during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and 4 budgets between 1967-1969. Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight budgets, respectively, under different prime ministers.

Sitharaman, however, will continue to hold the record of presenting the most budgets on the trot - nine straight budgets under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was in 2019 appointed as India's first full-time woman finance minister when Prime Minister Modi won a decisive second term. After Modi came back to power in 2024 for the third time, Sitharaman continued to retain her finance portfolio.

So far, she has presented a total of eight straight budgets, including an interim one in February 2024. Here are some facts related to the Budget presentation in Independent India.

FIRST BUDGET: The first-ever Union Budget of independent India was presented on November 26, 1947, by the nation's first finance minister, R K Shanmukham Chetty.

MOST NUMBER OF BUDGETS: Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the largest number of budgets. He has presented a total of 10 budgets during his tenure as finance minister under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and later under Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He presented his first budget on February 28, 1959, and presented full budgets in the following two years before presenting an interim one in 1962. This was followed by two full budgets. After four years, he presented another interim budget in 1967, followed by three full budgets in 1967, 1968, and 1969, presenting a total of 10 budgets.

SECOND HIGHEST NUMBER OF BUDGETS: Former finance minister P Chidambaram presented the budget on nine occasions. He first presented the budget on March 19, 1996, during the United Front government led by Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. He presented another budget under the same government the next year and returned to the hot seat when the Congress-led UPA came to power in 2009.

He presented five budgets between 2004 and 2008. After a stint as Union Home Minister, he was back in the finance ministry and presented budgets in 2013 and 2014.