ETV Bharat / bharat

Nirmala Sitharaman Backs Vijay; Says Nothing Wrong Of Him To Share Short Story In Legislative Assembly

Kanchipuram: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay saying that there is nothing wrong with the actor-turned politician narrating a short story in the Legislative Assembly.

The centenary-plus-silver-jubilee celebration of the SSKV educational institutions, located in the Kizambi area near Kanchipuram, took place today. Sitharaman and Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the Pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, participated in the event.

As part of the celebration, a book titled 'Pennin Perunthakka Yaavula' was released. Sitharaman released the book in the presence of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal.

She spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the event. Sitharaman said, "It is welcome thing that the TVK government has stated it will maintain a cordial relationship with the Central Government. Where else but in the Legislative Assembly should political criticism be voiced? Let the opposition respond, and let the ruling party respond as well. There is nothing wrong with Chief Minister Vijay telling a short story."