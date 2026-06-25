Nirmala Sitharaman Backs Vijay; Says Nothing Wrong Of Him To Share Short Story In Legislative Assembly
Sitharaman spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event held in Kanchipuram.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Kanchipuram: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay saying that there is nothing wrong with the actor-turned politician narrating a short story in the Legislative Assembly.
The centenary-plus-silver-jubilee celebration of the SSKV educational institutions, located in the Kizambi area near Kanchipuram, took place today. Sitharaman and Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the Pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, participated in the event.
As part of the celebration, a book titled 'Pennin Perunthakka Yaavula' was released. Sitharaman released the book in the presence of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal.
She spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the event. Sitharaman said, "It is welcome thing that the TVK government has stated it will maintain a cordial relationship with the Central Government. Where else but in the Legislative Assembly should political criticism be voiced? Let the opposition respond, and let the ruling party respond as well. There is nothing wrong with Chief Minister Vijay telling a short story."
"All funds due to Tamil Nadu from the previous administration have already been disbursed. The Centre has sanctioned major projects even for districts like Thoothukudi. Going forward, any funds owed to Tamil Nadu will certainly be provided," the Union Minister said.
Three years ago, the Union Budget announced plans to establish medical colleges attached to hospitals in every district. The Centre is ready to set up medical colleges in all districts, provided the State Government submits a request, she added.
"A state is permitted to borrow up to 3 percent of its GDP. Ideally, when a state borrows, it should lead to an increase in public assets — like schools, hospitals, and technology parks. This creates employment opportunities and expands access to education. Similarly, economic growth follows the development of new industrial hubs. However, the practice here involves borrowing money to distribute cash directly to the public. This should not be done, especially when the state is already burdened with high debt," added Sitharaman.
Vijay while speaking in the Legislative Assembly slammed DMK chief MK Stalin through a short story.
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