ETV Bharat / bharat

Nirav Modi Case To Be 'Confidential' As European Court Of Human Rights Grants Anonymity

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has been granted anonymity by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in France's Strasbourg, taking away his case from public scrutiny, officials said.

The court will treat his case as confidential, and proceedings in the matter will be conducted away from the public glare, they said.

"In cases where an applicant has been granted anonymity and the case file is confidential, the court cannot provide any information about that case," the ECHR Press office told PTI.

In around a fortnight, the ECHR is likely to conduct a hearing on Nirav Modi's plea. The court will also hear the Central Bureau of Investigation, following which it might give a verdict, sources said.

If Modi's plea is rejected, it will eliminate the final legal hurdle for his extradition to India from the UK, where he is lodged in a London prison.

In March, the UK's High Court of Justice rejected Modi's petition to reopen his case against extradition, relying on the "quality of assurances" given by the Indian government, which it said were "comprehensive" enough to neutralise the risk of torture that might have barred his transfer to India.