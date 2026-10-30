ETV Bharat / bharat

Nipah Drug Row Puts Keralam’s Public Health Record Under Scrutiny; Health Minister Faces Questions

Critical care specialist Dr A S Anoop Kumar has also challenged any suggestion of a causal link between Remdesivir and the six Nipah deaths cited in the controversy. ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s response to successive Nipah outbreaks, once held up as an example of public-health coordination, has become the focus of a political controversy after the government disclosed suspicions that potentially expired Remdesivir vials may have been administered to patients at Kozhikode Medical College between 2023 and 2025.

The disclosure by Health Minister K Muraleedharan in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday has put the state’s healthcare administration under scrutiny and triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front and the opposition led by Communist Part of India (Marxists) Left Democratic Front. It has also placed the minister on the defensive, with former Health Minister Veena George and medical professionals challenging the implications of his statement.

The controversy is particularly sensitive because Kerala’s response to Nipah has received considerable national and international attention since the first outbreak in 2018. The question now is not merely whether expired medicine was used, but how such a possibility could arise in a public healthcare institution, whether patients were exposed to any risk and whether the state’s drug-supply and monitoring systems failed.

Responding to a submission by Congress MLA representing Muvattupuzha Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Muraleedharan told the Assembly that records from Kozhikode Medical College had raised suspicions that Remdesivir vials with an expiry date of May 30, 2023, may have been used in subsequent years.

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) had last purchased 3,000 vials of the drug through its Karunya scheme on June 3, 2021, at a cost of Rs 42 lakh. According to the minister, hospital records showed that 102 vials were used in 2023-24, 34 in 2024-25 and 10 in 2025-26.

The 50 vials recorded as used in 2026-27 were reportedly brought from Bahrain on June 12, 2026, and administered to a Nipah patient who recovered.

The government has ordered a detailed inquiry by a medical board headed by Dr R Aravind, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The Directorate of Medical Education and the Directorate of Health Services have also been asked to trace patients who received the drug and examine whether its use had any adverse consequences.

The inquiry is expected to establish whether the vials administered in the earlier years were indeed past their expiry dates, whether they were given to Nipah patients and whether there was any impact on treatment outcomes.

Veena Dares Muraleedharan’s claim

Former Health Minister Veena George of the CPI(M) has strongly disputed the implication that expired Remdesivir was administered to Nipah patients or contributed to their deaths. She has questioned the basis of the allegation and maintained that the patients who received the drug survived.

The Congress-led UDF government disclosed suspicions that potentially expired Remdesivir vials may have been administered to patients at Kozhikode Medical College. (ETV Bharat)

Critical care specialist Dr A S Anoop Kumar has also challenged any suggestion of a causal link between Remdesivir and the six Nipah deaths cited in the controversy. According to him, none of those patients received the drug at Kozhikode Medical College: Four died before Nipah was confirmed, while the other two were treated elsewhere.

The competing claims have made the medical board’s findings crucial. The distinction between the number of vials recorded as consumed, the patients to whom they were administered and the actual expiry status of each batch will be central to determining whether there was a breach of medical protocol.

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