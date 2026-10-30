Nipah Drug Row Puts Keralam’s Public Health Record Under Scrutiny; Health Minister Faces Questions
Expired Remdesivir suspicion triggers political row; ex-minister Veena George and doctors dispute any link to Nipah deaths; controversy puts state’s celebrated outbreak-management record under spotlight.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s response to successive Nipah outbreaks, once held up as an example of public-health coordination, has become the focus of a political controversy after the government disclosed suspicions that potentially expired Remdesivir vials may have been administered to patients at Kozhikode Medical College between 2023 and 2025.
The disclosure by Health Minister K Muraleedharan in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday has put the state’s healthcare administration under scrutiny and triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front and the opposition led by Communist Part of India (Marxists) Left Democratic Front. It has also placed the minister on the defensive, with former Health Minister Veena George and medical professionals challenging the implications of his statement.
The controversy is particularly sensitive because Kerala’s response to Nipah has received considerable national and international attention since the first outbreak in 2018. The question now is not merely whether expired medicine was used, but how such a possibility could arise in a public healthcare institution, whether patients were exposed to any risk and whether the state’s drug-supply and monitoring systems failed.
Responding to a submission by Congress MLA representing Muvattupuzha Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Muraleedharan told the Assembly that records from Kozhikode Medical College had raised suspicions that Remdesivir vials with an expiry date of May 30, 2023, may have been used in subsequent years.
The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) had last purchased 3,000 vials of the drug through its Karunya scheme on June 3, 2021, at a cost of Rs 42 lakh. According to the minister, hospital records showed that 102 vials were used in 2023-24, 34 in 2024-25 and 10 in 2025-26.
The 50 vials recorded as used in 2026-27 were reportedly brought from Bahrain on June 12, 2026, and administered to a Nipah patient who recovered.
The government has ordered a detailed inquiry by a medical board headed by Dr R Aravind, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The Directorate of Medical Education and the Directorate of Health Services have also been asked to trace patients who received the drug and examine whether its use had any adverse consequences.
The inquiry is expected to establish whether the vials administered in the earlier years were indeed past their expiry dates, whether they were given to Nipah patients and whether there was any impact on treatment outcomes.
Veena Dares Muraleedharan’s claim
Former Health Minister Veena George of the CPI(M) has strongly disputed the implication that expired Remdesivir was administered to Nipah patients or contributed to their deaths. She has questioned the basis of the allegation and maintained that the patients who received the drug survived.
Critical care specialist Dr A S Anoop Kumar has also challenged any suggestion of a causal link between Remdesivir and the six Nipah deaths cited in the controversy. According to him, none of those patients received the drug at Kozhikode Medical College: Four died before Nipah was confirmed, while the other two were treated elsewhere.
The competing claims have made the medical board’s findings crucial. The distinction between the number of vials recorded as consumed, the patients to whom they were administered and the actual expiry status of each batch will be central to determining whether there was a breach of medical protocol.
Political Embarrassment For UDF
The disclosure has created an uncomfortable situation for the UDF government. While the Health Minister has said the suspicion emerged from official records and ordered an investigation, the former LDF Health Minister’s rebuttal has challenged the political and medical implications of the statement.
The issue also raises questions about the minister’s handling of the disclosure. By linking the suspected use of expired medicine to the investigation of Nipah deaths before the expert panel has established the facts, the government risks creating public alarm while the evidence remains under examination.
At the same time, the LDF has an obvious political interest in defending the record of its previous administration. The opposition has accused the minister of damaging public confidence in Kerala’s public healthcare system and demanded an apology. Former two time chief minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI (M) has also urged the Chief Minister V D Satheesan of the Congress to intervene, alleging that the controversy is being used to divert attention from other administrative issues.
The government, however, will have to answer a basic question regardless of the political exchange: How did hospital records come to indicate that vials purchased in 2021 and carrying an expiry date of May 2023 were used in later financial years?
Keralam’s Nipah Response
Kerala’s handling of Nipah has evolved through successive outbreaks under both the LDF administrations led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The first major outbreak in 2018, when K K Shailaja was Health Minister, tested the state’s surveillance, clinical management and contact-tracing systems. The subsequent outbreaks under Veena saw the health department build on those protocols through expanded testing, dedicated teams, isolation facilities and coordinated surveillance.
The 2018 response involved extensive contact tracing and strengthened hospital and community surveillance. In 2019, a Nipah case was detected in Ernakulam, but no further spread was reported. A single case was reported in 2021.
During the 2023 outbreak, the state activated a 19-team response structure, established a control room and expanded contact tracing and testing. In 2024, the health department intensified surveillance and monitoring during the Malappuram outbreak, while special fever clinics and dedicated response teams were deployed.
These efforts have helped establish Kerala’s experience in managing recurrent Nipah threats as an important public-health case study. However, the current controversy shifts the focus from outbreak containment to the less visible but equally important aspects of healthcare administration: procurement, inventory management, drug expiry monitoring and accountability.
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