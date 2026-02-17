ETV Bharat / bharat

NIOT Develops India's First Wave-Powered Vertical Profiler For Ocean Monitoring

"The salinity and temperature of the seawater determine the formation of a storm, its strengthening, the direction of its passage and its deactivation. The ocean absorbs 90 per cent of the world's total heat. The water in the upper layer of the ocean absorbs the heat. It then goes straight to the bottom of the ocean," Ramakrishnan explained.

Cyclone forecasting depends heavily on ocean parameters such as sea surface temperature, salinity and wind circulation. Since storms originate over the sea, accurate and real-time marine data plays a crucial role in predicting their formation, intensity, track and dissipation.

He further said, "The buoys that are already being used to obtain storm-related data are equipped with sensors that collect information about the activities of the sea. These are equipped with sea moorings below the sea level, and 10 sensors are installed to obtain data. This data can be obtained from 500 meters below the sea level”.

He added that with the WVP device, the data collected by installing 12 sensors can be obtained with a single sensor. “Moreover, it is designed to go up and down using the ability of the sea wave. It goes down from the upper level of the sea, comes back up after a certain distance, and then goes down again. We have designed this modern device without much cost by using the functions of the sea wave. The more this device is installed, and the more data is obtained, the more accurately we can predict the storm in advance," he noted.

Ramakrishnan said, "We have designed this modern instrument for the first time in India. We conducted sea trials with this instrument two weeks ago and found that some changes were required in the test using sensors, cameras, etc. We are going to install it again in the sea after making those changes and collecting data”.

Furthermore, the instrument is connected to a wave-riding buoy at a depth of 55 meters in the seawater and collects data. 334 WVP instruments have been designed to conduct surveys at a sea depth of up to 30 meters in a tight mooring.

The NIOT Director said that using renewable surface wave energy, the instrument can be deployed at a descent speed of 0.037 meters per second and an ascent speed of 0.26 meters per second and can collect data at depths of up to 30 meters. “This is a significant achievement in sustainable ocean monitoring. The instrument is also linked to India's blue economy initiatives under the Self-Reliant India mission,” he added.