ETV Bharat / bharat

99-Year-Old Jaipur Freedom Fighter Recalls British Torture, Mahatma Gandhi Meeting And The Joy Of Independence

Jaipur: The freedom to breathe in an independent country and speak our minds in a democracy came at the cost of immense struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom by lakhs of freedom fighters.

Thousands of revolutionaries went to the gallows, while countless others endured brutal torture under British rule. Even today, Jaipur resident Ramu Saini carries the memories of those forgotten and dedicated freedom fighters in his heart.

Born in Kho Nagoriyan, Jaipur, in 1927, Saini is now 99 years old. Yet, his memories of the freedom struggle remain remarkably sharp. He recalls incidents from that era as if they happened only yesterday. Whenever the subject of Independence comes up, his face lights up. Saini says he devoted his youth to the cause of the country's freedom.

Inspired By His Uncle, Joined The Movement In 1942

Saini says his uncle, Kanji Saini, was also associated with the freedom movement and would take him to secret meetings of revolutionaries. Those meetings and the ideas discussed there gradually awakened a sense of patriotism in him. He eventually began playing an active role in the movement against British rule.

Kanji Saini was martyred in 1938 while participating in the freedom struggle. Following his uncle's death, the belief grew among those involved in the movement that at least one person from each household should join the struggle to free the country from British rule. Saini also embraced this resolve and actively joined the movement in 1942.

According to Saini, revolutionaries in Jaipur used to hold secret meetings during that period. Devra Ji Temple in Johari Bazaar was one of their important meeting points. However, the British intelligence and informer network kept a close watch on the revolutionaries.

Whenever the British received information about a meeting, they would arrest those attending it. They were then taken to places such as Kalwara, Khejroli, Bhopji, Chomu and Etawah, as well as remote forests, and abandoned there.

There were hardly any proper roads or means of transport at the time. Dense forests and the fear of wild animals made the journey even more difficult. Revolutionaries would remain hungry and thirsty for days as they walked back home. At times, it took them three or four days to reach their families.

Much of the area outside Jaipur's walled city was virtually forested at the time. There was no electricity and hardly any paved roads. Saini says it is difficult to imagine today's Jaipur as it existed in those days.

'Wooden Punishment' And Lashes Failed To Break Their Spirit

The British administration used various forms of torture to intimidate revolutionaries and suppress the movement.

Saini recalls that arrested revolutionaries were sometimes subjected to what was known as the 'kath ki saza', or wooden punishment. According to him, a heavy wooden plank made from khejri wood was placed around the prisoner's neck. Both hands were forced through holes in the plank, leaving the person standing in the same position for several hours.

The punishment was so painful that within a few hours the hands, shoulders and entire body would begin to ache severely. Revolutionaries were also subjected to hundreds of lashes.

Saini says those who apologised to the British authorities and promised to stay away from the movement were sometimes released. Those who refused to apologise faced harsher torture. Yet, their determination did not break.

He says the revolutionaries received little or no support from the princely states, as many of them maintained close relations with the British administration. At times, soldiers of the princely states themselves passed information about revolutionaries to the British.

Because of his active involvement in the movement, Saini was once externed from his village for a year by the British authorities. But even that failed to weaken his resolve.

He recalls that there was not even electricity in the village at the time. During the day, he would hide in the forests and return home only after darkness fell. Before sunrise, he would leave for the forest again.

He feared that if the British caught him while he was under the externment order, he could face even harsher punishment. Despite this, he refused to distance himself from the movement.