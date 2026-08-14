99-Year-Old Jaipur Freedom Fighter Recalls British Torture, Mahatma Gandhi Meeting And The Joy Of Independence
He joined the 1942 movement. Saini still remembers British brutality, forest hideouts, meeting Gandhi and Jaipur's emotional celebrations after Independence | Firoz Saifi reports.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Jaipur: The freedom to breathe in an independent country and speak our minds in a democracy came at the cost of immense struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom by lakhs of freedom fighters.
Thousands of revolutionaries went to the gallows, while countless others endured brutal torture under British rule. Even today, Jaipur resident Ramu Saini carries the memories of those forgotten and dedicated freedom fighters in his heart.
Born in Kho Nagoriyan, Jaipur, in 1927, Saini is now 99 years old. Yet, his memories of the freedom struggle remain remarkably sharp. He recalls incidents from that era as if they happened only yesterday. Whenever the subject of Independence comes up, his face lights up. Saini says he devoted his youth to the cause of the country's freedom.
Inspired By His Uncle, Joined The Movement In 1942
Saini says his uncle, Kanji Saini, was also associated with the freedom movement and would take him to secret meetings of revolutionaries. Those meetings and the ideas discussed there gradually awakened a sense of patriotism in him. He eventually began playing an active role in the movement against British rule.
Kanji Saini was martyred in 1938 while participating in the freedom struggle. Following his uncle's death, the belief grew among those involved in the movement that at least one person from each household should join the struggle to free the country from British rule. Saini also embraced this resolve and actively joined the movement in 1942.
According to Saini, revolutionaries in Jaipur used to hold secret meetings during that period. Devra Ji Temple in Johari Bazaar was one of their important meeting points. However, the British intelligence and informer network kept a close watch on the revolutionaries.
Whenever the British received information about a meeting, they would arrest those attending it. They were then taken to places such as Kalwara, Khejroli, Bhopji, Chomu and Etawah, as well as remote forests, and abandoned there.
There were hardly any proper roads or means of transport at the time. Dense forests and the fear of wild animals made the journey even more difficult. Revolutionaries would remain hungry and thirsty for days as they walked back home. At times, it took them three or four days to reach their families.
Much of the area outside Jaipur's walled city was virtually forested at the time. There was no electricity and hardly any paved roads. Saini says it is difficult to imagine today's Jaipur as it existed in those days.
'Wooden Punishment' And Lashes Failed To Break Their Spirit
The British administration used various forms of torture to intimidate revolutionaries and suppress the movement.
Saini recalls that arrested revolutionaries were sometimes subjected to what was known as the 'kath ki saza', or wooden punishment. According to him, a heavy wooden plank made from khejri wood was placed around the prisoner's neck. Both hands were forced through holes in the plank, leaving the person standing in the same position for several hours.
The punishment was so painful that within a few hours the hands, shoulders and entire body would begin to ache severely. Revolutionaries were also subjected to hundreds of lashes.
Saini says those who apologised to the British authorities and promised to stay away from the movement were sometimes released. Those who refused to apologise faced harsher torture. Yet, their determination did not break.
He says the revolutionaries received little or no support from the princely states, as many of them maintained close relations with the British administration. At times, soldiers of the princely states themselves passed information about revolutionaries to the British.
Because of his active involvement in the movement, Saini was once externed from his village for a year by the British authorities. But even that failed to weaken his resolve.
He recalls that there was not even electricity in the village at the time. During the day, he would hide in the forests and return home only after darkness fell. Before sunrise, he would leave for the forest again.
He feared that if the British caught him while he was under the externment order, he could face even harsher punishment. Despite this, he refused to distance himself from the movement.
According to Saini, British authorities did not hesitate to open fire on protesters to suppress the movement. Firing also took place in areas around Ghati Ki Guni and Sisodia Rani Garden.
No revolutionary was hit in that particular incident, however. The revolutionaries fled towards the hills and managed to escape the police firing.
Saini himself was shot in the leg by British forces during the freedom movement.
Saini recalls that British soldiers once caught him during a public meeting. It was during this incident that he was shot in the leg. The effects of the bullet remained for years, even after Independence. Eventually, an infection forced doctors to amputate one of his legs.
Saini says he worked under several prominent freedom fighters from Rajasthan, including Hiralal Shastri, Bhogilal Pandya, Manikya Lal Verma, Haribhau Upadhyay, Om Dutt Shastri and Ramcharan Joshi. He also participated in the 1942 Satyagraha movement, during which he got an opportunity to meet Mahatma Gandhi.
Met Mahatma Gandhi At Sabarmati Ashram
Saini recalls travelling on foot with Bhagwati Prasad Gupta to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram, where he met Mahatma Gandhi. He stayed at the ashram for about a week.
Remembering Gandhi, Saini says he was extremely thin and wore a dhoti. He spun yarn on the charkha for about an hour every day. Despite his age, Gandhi walked remarkably fast, and those accompanying him sometimes had to run to keep pace. Gandhi would often speak to people while walking.
Even after nearly eight decades, Saini's eyes light up when he recalls the announcement of India's Independence. He says when people learnt that the country would become independent on August 15, 1947, an atmosphere of immense excitement and happiness spread everywhere.
On the eve of Independence, Jaipur was illuminated with lamps fuelled by desi ghee and sesame oil. People in Kho Nagoriyan also lit sesame oil lamps to celebrate freedom. It felt as though the entire city was celebrating Diwali.
According to Saini, the celebrations did not end in a single day. Processions continued for several days, and people celebrated for nearly a week. The joy was so overwhelming that many could not hold back their tears.
The Pain Of Partition
Comparing those times with present-day India, Saini says the period before Independence was extremely difficult. People had neither the freedom to speak nor the right to express their views.
If a policeman arrived in the village, people would hide inside their homes out of fear.
Today, he says, India is a democracy where every person has the right to speak and express an opinion. The people suffered immense oppression during British rule and lived through extremely difficult circumstances.
But along with the joy of Independence, Saini also remembers the pain of Partition. India became independent, but the country was simultaneously divided into India and Pakistan. For him, that remains a deeply painful memory.
Even at 99, Saini closely follows the country's politics. He says people fought for Independence believing that once the country was free, everything would become better. But today, he feels that political parties are increasingly driven by their own interests rather than the country's.
During the freedom struggle, people sacrificed their comforts, families and even their youth for the nation. The present generation, he says, must understand the value of freedom and always place the national interest above everything else.
Saini's story is not merely that of one freedom fighter. It is the living testimony of an entire generation that witnessed slavery, endured British oppression, fought for freedom and eventually saw the sun of Independence rise over the country.
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