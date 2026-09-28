ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine-Month-Old Among Five Killed As Cab Plunges Into River In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

Nine-Month-Old Among Five Killed As Cab Plunges Into Jammu Kashmir River ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: At least five persons were killed and several others injured after a passenger cab plunged into Kishanganga River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Semari area of Karnah, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving police and civil administration.

“The injured were initially taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Tangdhar. They were later referred to higher medical facilities,” officials said.

The deceased include a nine-month-old girl named Hamza and her father Mohd Idrees (32), as per preliminary information.

Earlier reports had put the number of confirmed deaths at two, while officials said the toll could rise as rescue teams continued their operation. Later information from the district administration indicated that five persons had died in the accident.