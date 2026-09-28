Nine-Month-Old Among Five Killed As Cab Plunges Into River In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara
The accident occurred in the Semari area of Karnah, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving police and civil administration.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Srinagar: At least five persons were killed and several others injured after a passenger cab plunged into Kishanganga River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, officials said.
The accident occurred in the Semari area of Karnah, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving police and civil administration.
“The injured were initially taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Tangdhar. They were later referred to higher medical facilities,” officials said.
The deceased include a nine-month-old girl named Hamza and her father Mohd Idrees (32), as per preliminary information.
Earlier reports had put the number of confirmed deaths at two, while officials said the toll could rise as rescue teams continued their operation. Later information from the district administration indicated that five persons had died in the accident.
Three ambulances were deployed at the accident site, while additional ambulances were sent to support the rescue and medical response.
The exact circumstances that led to the vehicle plunging into the gorge have not yet been established. The police are gathering details.
The identities of the other deceased and injured were not immediately available.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. "Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the District Administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," he said.
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